As the group stages for Euro 2024 in Germany have now been drawn, here’s how you can get your hands on tickets

Euro 2024 is now only six months away and the group stages have been drawn to reveal England’s initial opponents for the tournament. The tournament will take place in Germany and will undoubtedly see many travel across Europe for the spectacle.

Three Lions have been drawn against Slovenia, Denmark, and Serbia in Group C and their first game takes place on Sunday, June 16 against Serbia. Hosts Germany will get the tournament underway two days earlier in Munich against Scotland.

It remains to be seen how Southgate’s team will perform - with big expectations on their shoulders after reaching the finals of Euro 2020. But many may be wondering how they can get to fixtures themselves to cheer on England.

How to get tickets for Euro 2024

The ballot for tickets is now open. You can register through uefa.com where after choosing your preferred team and entering your details, you’ll need to choose the fixtures you want tickets to.

You are not forced to agree to pay anything just yet, but you will need to ensure that you honour the amount of tickets you’ve asked for when they are randomly allocated. So if you ask for four tickets to a specific fixture, you’ll need to honour that.

Tickets for Euro 2024 fixtures come in different pricing categories, with better seats for more expensive tickets. Looking at some of England’s fixtures, the cheapest tickets start at £30.

