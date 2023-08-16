Fans today may be surprised by images of the Union Jack flag in the stands at past England matches

Some of the England fans wave their Union Jack flags at Wembley Stadium, London, for the 1966 World Cup Final against West Germany, which England won 4-2. (Photo by A. Jones/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Thinking of English international football today, your mind is quickly drawn to the sound of The England Band's trumpeter or images of the St George's Cross painted on faces. England's women will be hoping such vibrant scenes will greet them this Sunday (August 20) when they face Spain in Sydney for the Women's World Cup 2023 final.

The Lionesses beat co-hosts Australia 3-1 to reach their first World Cup Final. It is the first time England have been to the finals since the men lifted the trophy all those years ago in 1966.

And now England's women have the chance to make their own history.

As you might expect, the excitement ahead of the final has many of us looking back to 1966 for a reminder of how things played out against West Germany on July 20, 1966. One key missing element in many of the images from the time is the St George's flag waving in the crowds. Instead, a large number opted to show their support with the Union Jack flag instead.

NationalWorld takes a look at why that was the case.

England players Darren Anderton (l) Paul Gascoigne (2nd l) celebrate with goalscorer Teddy Sheringham (c) and Alan Shearer and Steve McManaman (r) after he had scored the second goal during the 1996 European Championships group match against Holland at Wembley Stadium on June 18, 1996 in London, England. Notice the St george's flags in the background

It wasn't until the 1990s that the Union Jack Flag was completely replaced by the St George's Cross by England fans. Before this, the Union Jack and the Three Lions were the symbols used to represent England's football team.

Back in 1966, the World Cup mascot - Willie - also wore a Union Jack and the official insignia drawn up by the FA had the Union Jack as its background.

England's 1982 World Cup strip also featured a blue, red, and white trim on its shirt - a hint at the Union Jack

At Euro 96 - hosted in England - a group game was played between England and Scotland - raising the obvious issue that both could fly the Union Jack flags.

The Scots are well known for their key separate identities and the English for their views on a United Kingdom. Therefore, it's easy to conclude how fanbases settled on showing their support for their individual nations - rather than for Britain as a whole.

A Guardian article points to this tournament as the turning point in the St George's Cross' association with the England team.

It seems prior to the 1990s, that British and English identities were a lot more interchangeable than they are now! It may remain of those nostalgic footballing mysteries as to exactly how the way England's team is represented has changed so much.