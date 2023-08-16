England and Spain are both aiming to win the Women’s World Cup for the first time as they face-off in the final

England’s class of 2023 have written their names into the history books by reaching the Women’s World Cup final.

Sarina Weigman’s team are the first side across the male and female game to reach the final of the event since Sir Alf Ramsey’s winning England team back in 1966.

The Lionesses have impressed throughout the tournament despite the absence of several key players such as Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, and fans have been treated to standout performances from a number of stars such as Alessia Russo, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Mary Earps and the returning Lauren James.

The Women’s World Cup is the most coveted prize in the sport and thousands of fans from around the world are expected to tune in as England take on world class opposition in Spain.

But when is the Women’s World Cup final and how can fans watch the showpiece event?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Women’s World Cup final?

The Women’s World Cup final takes place on Sunday 20 August at 11am BST.

The final will be held at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The venue is the homeground of Sydney FC in the Australian A League and it holds a capacity of 83,500 supporters, which makes the event one of the biggest finals of all-time.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup final

BBC One and ITV1 have battled it out to show the biggest games throughout this summer's tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

But both TV channels will share the rights to show England’s final against Spain, meaning fans have the choice between either BBC or ITV for the showpiece event.

BBC One’s build up to the Women’s World Cup final begins at 10am with Gabby Logan and Alex Scott leading the coverage.

ITV1’s pre-match analysis begins at 10.15am and presenter Laura Woods will be accompanied by studio pundits Karen Carney and Eni Aluko.

You can also stream the game on your mobile phone or electronic device through BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

Who is the favourite to win the Women’s World Cup?

Spain are the slight favourites to win the Women’s World Cup for the first time as they prepare to take on European champions England.

Spain progressed through the group stage as runners-up with back-to-back wins over Costa Rica and Zambia, before a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Japan.

They bounced back from this loss to produce their best form in the knockout stages by hammering Switzerland 5-1 before slender 2-1 victories over Netherlands and Sweden.

Spain are currently the top-scorers in the entire tournament with 17 goals and the likes of Aitana Bonmati, Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo are all in contention for the Golden Boot with three goals.

England are blessed with experience in finals after their European Championship victory over Germany, and this is also Sarina Weigman’s second appearance as manager in the World Cup final with her Netherlands team falling short to USA in 2019.

Weigman’s team kicked off the tournament with 1-0 victories over Haiti and Denmark, before a statement 6-1 win over China.

The Lionesses scraped through their round of 16 tie with Nigeria on penalties, before recording back to back victories over dark horses Colombia and co-hosts Australia.

England will be boosted by the return of Chelsea star Lauren James, but it remains to be seen if she can beat in-form Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo to a starting spot in the final.