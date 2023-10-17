Two police officers are seen outside the stadium prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in May 2017 (Photo: Ian Walton/Getty Images)

The qualifier between Belgium and Sweden was called off at halftime after two people were shot and killed in a suspected terrorist attack. The decision was taken to call off the game after Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirmed the victims in Monday’s shooting were Swedish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans were kept in the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels for more than two hours before a message on the stadium screen asked them to leave “calmly”. Sweden manager Janne Andersson said the players had asked for the game to be abandoned when they heard about the shooting.

“I felt it was completely unreal,” he told a press conference. “What kind of world do we live in today? I was supposed to have a good chat with the players but I heard it and almost started crying. When the team started talking, we agreed 100 per cent that we didn’t want to play on out of respect for the victims and their families.” UEFA has not yet confirmed whether the match will be replayed

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, The Metropolitan Police said: “There is a robust policing plan in place for the Euro 2024 qualifier between England and Italy at Wembley this evening, building on our shared experience with trusted partners in policing these high-profile matches, and to ensure those attending the match can enjoy the sporting occasion. Given the events yesterday in Brussels, those attending the match can be reassured that they will see a highly visible policing presence. Officers are there to ensure the event passes off safely and provide reassurance to those attending.”