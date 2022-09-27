England and Germany’s U21 will meet this evening after qualifying for the 2023 U21 Euros tournament

England U21 will play in their second friendly match in a week when they take on Germany’s U21 side later this evening.

England secured qualification earlier this summer for next year’s European Under-21 championship which will be co-hosted by Romania and Georgia.

Lee Carsley’s squad won eight of their ten qualifying matches and their only defeat came against Slovenia by which time they had already qualified anyway.

The fixture against Slovenia followed three wins in eight days for the Young Lions after they beat Czech Republic, Albania and Kosovo.

In keeping with their recent success, they also beat Italy in the U21 friendly last week which took place in Pescara on Thursday 22 September.

Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster netted two goals in the first five minutes to give England their win, while Italy were forced to play the final five minutes of the game with 10 men after Nicolo Ravella was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Advertisement

Conor Gallagher had been floored by Edoardo Bove after just two minutes awarding England with a penalty which was successfully took by Brewster and it was not long before the youngster was celebrating once more after a fine ball was sent through by Angel Gomes.

With only a few hours to go until their next friendly, here is all you need to know about England U21 v Germany U21...

Angel Games attempts a tackle on Eoardo Bove in England U21’s fixture against Italy

When is England U21 v Germany U21?

England and Germany’s U21 sides will meet later this evening, Tuesday 27 September 2022. The match will kick-off at 7.45pm BST.

Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane will host the fixture and the stadium has a capacity of 32,050.

Advertisement

Is England U21 v Germany U21 on TV?

The match will not be available to watch on TV, but fans will be able to stream all of the action through BBC iPlayer and England’s official YouTube channel.

Team news

Lincoln City’s Carl Rushworth has been called up to the England U21 squad. He joined the Imps on loan from Brighton and has impressed during his first eight team appearances.

He is the latest addition to a squad which will be unchanged from their friendly against Italy last week.

Conor Gallagher was welcomed back to the youth squad despite making senior appearances earlier this summer. He has had a less impressive start to the 2022/23 season for Chelsea and has subsequently failed to make the cut for Gareth Southgate’s latest squad.

Advertisement

England U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Bursik (Stoke), Josh Griffiths (Portsmouth), James Trafford (Man City)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich), Charlie Cresswell (Millwall), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley), Luke McBete (Huddersfield), Levi Colwill (Brighton) Ryan Sessegnon (Spurs), Djed Spence (Spurs), Luke Thomas (Leicester)

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), James Garner (Everton), Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers), James McAtee (Sheffield United), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Spurs)

Forwards: Folarin Balogun (Stade de Reims), Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Angel Gomes (Lille), Anthony Gordon (Everton), Cole Palmer (Man City).

Advertisement

When are England U21 playing next?

This is the final confirmed fixture this year for the U21s as matches ahead of next year’s Euros Under 21 tournament have not yet been confirmed.