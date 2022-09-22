Italy and England’s Under-21s are set to face off in Pescara, as momentum builds ahead of next summer’s European Under-21 Championship.

England Under-21s return to action today for the first time since their EURO U-21 qualification group stage came to an end in June.

The Young Lions topped Group G with eight wins from 10 matches, despite suffering their only defeat in their final match against Slovenia.

Meanwhile, Italy Under-21s also finished in first place in Group F with seven victories and three draws.

The Italians are in brilliant form and are unbeaten since since their defeat to Portugal in the EURO U-21 quarter-final in May 2021.

Today will see the two teams come face to face in an international friendly ahead of the senior teams’ Nations League clash on Friday night.

Here are all the details ahead of the Young Lions’ trip across Europe...

When is Italy U21 v England U21?

Italy U21 v England U21 is set to take place this afternoon (Thursday 22nd September) at the Stadio Adriatico-Giovanni Cornacchia in Pescara.

Home to Serie B side Delfino Pescara 1936 - the stadium holds 20,476 fans.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:30pm BST.

Is Italy U21 v England U21 on TV?

England U21’s friendly clash with Italy this afternoon will not be televised.

However, the game will be streamed live from England’s official YouTube channel.

Team news

Lee Carsley named his 25-man squad for the September friendlies last week and has welcomed Conor Gallagher back to the fold.

The Chelsea midfielder was among a number of youngsters in the senior team for their Nations League fixtures in June, however he’s failed to make the cut after a disappointing start to the Premier League season with the Blues.

Oliver Skipp has been named in the squad despite failing to make an appearance for Tottenham this season, while Emile Smith Rowe and Keane Lewis-Potter are sidelined with injuries.

Liverpool teenager and Blackburn Rovers loanee, Tyler Morton, earns his first England U21 call-up and could join Harvey Elliott in midfield.

Meanwhile, Italy have called up winger Destiny Udogie, as well as Juventus midfielders Nicolo Rovella and Fabio Miretti.

England U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Joe Bursik (Stoke), Josh Griffiths (Portsmouth), James Trafford (Man City)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich), Charlie Cresswell (Millwall), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley), Luke Mbete (Huddersfield), Levi Colwill (Brighton), Ryan Sessegnon (Spurs), Djed Spence (Spurs), Luke Thomas (Leicester)

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Sheff United), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), James Garner (Everton), Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers), James McAtee (Sheff United), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Spurs)

Forwards: Folarin Balogun (Stade de Reims), Rhian Brewster (Sheff United), Angel Gomes (Lille), Anthony Gordon (Everton), Cole Palmer (Man City)

Upcoming fixtures

Following England U21’s match against Italy today, they will play another friendly against Germany on Tuesday night (27th September) at Bramall Lane - kicking off at 7:45pm.

Tickets for Tuesday’s match are still available via Sheffield United’s official website.

Prices start at £6 for seniors, young adults, juniors, students and concession tickets, while adult tickets cost £16.