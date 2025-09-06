England and Andorra will go head-to-head in a David vs Goliath clash at Villa Park tonight.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two teams will meet as part of the ongoing World Cup qualifiers; England are top of group K, while Andorra sit fifth and last, with zero points to their name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of tonight’s game, UEFA have confirmed who will be officiating the match - here’s everything we know about them.

Who is the referee for England v Andorra?

The referee for tonight’s game is Mohammad Al-Emara from Finland. He has been an international referee since 2021, but was only listed as a first-category referee earlier this year.

Al-Emara started refereeing in 2012, and has plenty of experience officiating in both UEFA youth competitions and the Veikkausliiga - the top-tier of Finnish football.

Initially an interpreter by trade, Al-Emara has been vocal about combatting racism and inequality in football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Finnish publication Ilta Sanomat - after calling off a game where a player was racially abused - he said: “I would never want to be in a situation where a player hears the shouts and reacts to them before the referee. It was only after the game that I realised that this is a pretty unique event in Finland.

“I didn't want the matter to be profiled against me, a referee with an immigrant background.

“I have had to fight prejudice my whole life, even though I grew up here and feel like I am just as Finnish as anyone else. Racism feels like a slap in the face every time.”