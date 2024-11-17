Following today’s (November 17) match, the Englishman will hand over the reins to German gaffer Thomas Tuchel, who accepted an 18-month contract from the FA last month.

Carsley became interim manager after Gareth Southgate’s departure. The former Aston Villa and Middlesborough defender left after eight years at the helm of the Three Lions. The interim boss’ final two games in the Nations League have been plagued by injuries, with eight players withdrawing shortly after the squad was announced - including the likes of Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.

With these departures in mind, and considering Tuchel will likely be watching the game closely, here’s how I would like to see England line up today. Spoiler alert - I think it’s time to give the younger players a chance.

1 . GK: Jordan Pickford If it ain't broke, don't fix it - and that's certainly the case for Jordan Pickford being in goal, especially with Southampton keeper Aaron Ramsdale being sidelined by injury.

2 . RB: Rico Lewis As Carsley's final game in charge - and Tuchel likely watching like a hawk - why not give some of the younger players a chance? Rico Lewis has been great for Man City this season, and would relish a chance to show his versatility on the pitch.

3 . CB: Ezri Konsa I did have Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite in this position, but since he joined the seemingly endless list of players who withdrew from the England squad, Ezri Konsa gets the nod by default.

4 . CB: Marc Guehi While he's struggled with Crystal Palace this season, Marc Guehi always puts on a solid performance in an England shirt.