Following today’s (November 17) match, the Englishman will hand over the reins to German gaffer Thomas Tuchel, who accepted an 18-month contract from the FA last month.
Carsley became interim manager after Gareth Southgate’s departure. The former Aston Villa and Middlesborough defender left after eight years at the helm of the Three Lions. The interim boss’ final two games in the Nations League have been plagued by injuries, with eight players withdrawing shortly after the squad was announced - including the likes of Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.
With these departures in mind, and considering Tuchel will likely be watching the game closely, here’s how I would like to see England line up today. Spoiler alert - I think it’s time to give the younger players a chance.
