Israeli referee Orel Grinfeld is officiating tonight's clash between England and Latvia at Wembley Stadium. | Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel’s second game as England manager will be held at Wembley Stadium tonight.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a 2-0 win against Albania last week, the Three Lions are hosting the 140th ranked team in the world this evening (March 24). It’s part of England’s World Cup qualifiers, which are being held while other countries compete in the Nations League.

Last week’s clash saw debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly bag his first goal for England, while Harry Kane took his career tally to 70. It gave Tuchel the chance to experiment a bit with his line-up, with most of the attackers in his squad featuring in some capacity during the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of tonight’s game, who is the referee and what do we know about him?

Who is the referee for England v Latvia?

Israeli referee Orel Grinfeld is officiating tonight's clash between England and Latvia at Wembley Stadium. | Getty Images

Overseeing proceedings tonight is Israeli referee Orel Grinfeld. An international referee since 2012, he has also officiated Champions League and Europa League matches. His first major tournament was the Euros in 2021, when he refereed the group stage match between Netherlands and Austria.

In the 2019/20 season, Grinfeld became the first Israeli referee to officiate a Champions League match, taking to the pitch for a knockout match between Bayern Munich and Lazio.

Who are the assistant referees tonight?

Joining Grinfeld in officiating this evening’s game are assistant referees Roy Hassan and Idan Yarkoni. Yigal Frid will be the fourth official, with Ziv Adler and Daniel Bar Natan on VAR duties.

According to UEFA, this is a full Israeli line-up of officials for the match.