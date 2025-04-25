Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eni Aluko has rejected claims that she “attacked” Arsenal legend Ian Wright in her recent comments about men’s roles as pundits in women’s football.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, the former England international talked about the possibility of male broadcasters limiting opportunities for women in the women’s game.

Aluko, who earned 105 caps for England and became the first woman to appear as a pundit on Match of the Day in 2014, has worked with the likes of ITV, TNT, and Amazon Prime, among others - but believes men are “blocking” women from being pundits and commentators in women’s football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the conversation, host Clare McDonnell asked whether Wright was an example of someone taking up space that could be filled by a woman. Aluko said: “I’ve worked with Ian [Wright] a long time and, you know, I think he’s a brilliant broadcaster. But I think he’s aware of just how much he’s doing in the women’s game. I think he should be aware of that.

“I think we need to be conscious and we need to make sure that women are not being blocked from having a pathway in broadcasting in the women’s game. It’s still new, it’s still growing. There’s a finite amount of opportunities and I think that men need to be aware of that. Men need to be aware that you’re in a growing sport for women and we haven’t always had these opportunities. It’s about the awareness and supporting other women through that pathway.”

Following media coverage that suggested she criticissed Wright, Aluko responded on Instagram by sharing a link to the full BBC interview.

“I’m sharing this full episode here again so people can actually listen to everything I said with full context,” she said. “Contrary to clickbait media headlines no one was ‘attacked’ or ‘accused’ during this interview. There are lots of examples of men in women’s sport. Ian Wright is one. As I said in the interview – Ian Wright is brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright has been one of the most prominent supporters of women’s football. During the BBC’s Euro 2022 coverage, he called for equal access to football in schools for girls after England’s semi-final win over Sweden. He has also helped players directly, such as Kayleigh McDonald, whose ACL rehab he paid for after she was injured while playing for Stoke City last year.

“I wouldn’t be in a great place mentally if it wasn’t for Ian Wright,” McDonald told The Telegraph. “For him to do this for me, someone he didn’t know, I think there should be more of a spotlight shone on him.”