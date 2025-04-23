Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former England striker Eni Aluko says her career in broadcasting has suffered due to her ongoing lawsuit against Joey Barton.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, the 38-year-old expressed her relief at winning the first stage of a High Court libel case against Barton, which stemmed from his social media posts.

Barton, who formerly played for Newcastle United, QPR and Burnley, has not yet commented on the court’s ruling. He could still appeal or choose to defend his comments if the case moves to trial. But Aluko says the damage to her broadcasting work has already been done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aluko, who now works as a pundit, is suing Barton for libel over two posts he made in January last year on social media site X.

She said: “This happens in lots of industries - when women stand up for themselves, their career takes a hit. I've been doing broadcasting for 11 years. I'm not new to it. In the last 18 months I've done the least TV I've ever done.

“That's just a fact. That's not a feeling, that's not an opinion. That's a fact. I think people can draw their own conclusions from that.

“There is a double standard where there is still a limited amount of opportunities for women, female broadcasters, both in the men's and the women's game. We're still competing for two or three seats maximum, which includes the presenters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What the Joey Bartons, and some male football fans, want is for women to get off the TV.”

In a separate criminal case, Barton is accused of sending grossly offensive communications to Ms Aluko with intent to cause distress or anxiety under the Malicious Communications Act. The charges arise out of a series of posts in January last year, in which he allegedly compared Aluko and fellow pundit Lucy Ward to serial killers Fred and Rose West.

In a follow-up tweet, he allegedly compared Ms Aluko to Joseph Stalin and Pol Pot.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Lavender said: “The wider dispute between the parties is irrelevant to the issues which I have to decide.”

A further hearing in the libel case could be held at a later date.