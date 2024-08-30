Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The draw for the newly-formatted Europa League has been made, with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Rangers all set for British showdowns.

Rangers will face fellow Pot 1 teams Manchester Utd and Spurs in their set of fixtures, while Erik ten Hag’s men look set to reunite with ex-manager Jose Mourinho as they prepare to match up against Turkish side Fenerbahçe. The new-look Europa League has followed in the footsteps of the Champions League in adopting a new single-league format, with each of the 36 teams playing four home matches and four away matches.

Philippe Clement’s Scottish side will travel to Old Trafford for their fixture against Man Utd, while old enemy and ex-Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will return to Ibrox Stadium for Spurs’ match against Rangers. Finishing out the Gers’ Europa League group fixtures are Lyon, Olympiacos, Union Saint-Gilloise, Malmo, Steaua Bucharest and Nice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United will face Mourinho’s men away from home, while also travelling to play Porto, Steaua Bucharest and Viktoria Plzen. The remaining home matches at Old Trafford include Greek champions PAOK, Bodo/Glimt of Norway and Dutch side FC Twente.

Spurs have drawn home matches against AS Roma, AZ Alkmaar, Qarabag and Elfsborg. As well as making the journey to Glasgow, Tottenham face away fixtures against Ferencvaros, Galatasaray, and Hoffenheim. The full fixture list include dates and times of draws is set to be released on Saturday, August 31. The top eight Europa League teams from the league stage will automatically advance to the round of 16, with the other half being decided by a series of play-offs of those teams finishing between ninth and 24th.