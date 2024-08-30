Europa League draw 2024: British showdowns set as Tottenham, Manchester United and Rangers given their fixtures
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rangers will face fellow Pot 1 teams Manchester Utd and Spurs in their set of fixtures, while Erik ten Hag’s men look set to reunite with ex-manager Jose Mourinho as they prepare to match up against Turkish side Fenerbahçe. The new-look Europa League has followed in the footsteps of the Champions League in adopting a new single-league format, with each of the 36 teams playing four home matches and four away matches.
Philippe Clement’s Scottish side will travel to Old Trafford for their fixture against Man Utd, while old enemy and ex-Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will return to Ibrox Stadium for Spurs’ match against Rangers. Finishing out the Gers’ Europa League group fixtures are Lyon, Olympiacos, Union Saint-Gilloise, Malmo, Steaua Bucharest and Nice.
United will face Mourinho’s men away from home, while also travelling to play Porto, Steaua Bucharest and Viktoria Plzen. The remaining home matches at Old Trafford include Greek champions PAOK, Bodo/Glimt of Norway and Dutch side FC Twente.
Spurs have drawn home matches against AS Roma, AZ Alkmaar, Qarabag and Elfsborg. As well as making the journey to Glasgow, Tottenham face away fixtures against Ferencvaros, Galatasaray, and Hoffenheim. The full fixture list include dates and times of draws is set to be released on Saturday, August 31. The top eight Europa League teams from the league stage will automatically advance to the round of 16, with the other half being decided by a series of play-offs of those teams finishing between ninth and 24th.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.