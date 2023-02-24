All you need to know about the upcoming Europa League draw

The Europa League draw is coming up and clubs across Europe who have qualified will find out who they take on next. The competition is now in the round of 16 stage and teams are already dreaming of making the final in Budapest in late May.

Eintracht Frankfurt are the current holders of the trophy after they beat Scottish Premiership side Rangers in the final in Sevilla last year on penalties. Sevilla have won it the most times (6) and have progressed after beating PSV. 58 different teams started off in the qualifying stage last summer and that whittled down to 32 in the group stages. The number has now been cut in half as clubs continue to battle it out.

When is the Europa League last 16 draw?

The draw will be held at 11am (GMT) on Friday 24th February 24. It will take place at the House of European Football at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch the Europa League last 16 draw?

The draw will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and on the BT Sport website. In addition, UEFA will livestream it free on YouTube.

How does the Europa League last 16 draw work?

The remaining teams will be drawn out of the hat. There are eight seeded sides who won their respective groups and the rest are unseeded. It is worth noting that clubs from the same country can’t be drawn against each other in this round.

When will the Europa League last 16 games be played?

The first leg of the last 16 will take place on Thursday 9th March. The second leg will take place exactly a week later on Thursday 16th March.

Who has qualified for the Europa League last 16 draw?

Premier League sides Manchester United and Arsenal remain in the competition. The Red Devils beat Barcelona over two legs in the last round after winning 4-3 on aggregate, with Brazil international Antony scoring a late winner at Old Trafford to seal the win. They will play Union Saint-Gilloise, SC Freiburg, Ferencvaros, Feyenoord, Real Betis, Real Sociedad or Fenerbahce.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have their sights set on winning the league title under Mikel Arteta this term but also have the chance to win some more silverware in Europe. The Gunners won their group above PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich so had a break from the action over the winter. They will now face Juventus, Sporting Lisbon, Shakhtar Donetsk, Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla or Roma.

German pair Freiburg and Union Berlin both still have a chance of winning the Bundesliga title this term after impressive seasons domestically. They are both having enjoyable campaigns in the Europa League as well so far and are two sides to watch out for as they look to keep their fairytale stories going.

Seeded teams: Freiburg, Ferencvaros, Union Saint-Gilloise, Real Betis, Arsenal, Fenerbahce, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord, Ferencvaros