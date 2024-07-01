Everton 'could' sign Chelsea striker as West Ham defender 'watched' by Galatasaray

Armando Broja ‘could’ move from Chelsea to Everton in the summer. | Getty Images

Chelsea ‘could’ sell one of their players to Everton as a Turkish giant eyes up a player on West Ham United’s books.

England may have had everyone’s hearts beating faster than ever before last night against Slovakia - but it was business as usual for recruitment teams in the Premier League, as they look to identify targets and push through deals in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Everton ‘could’ snap up a Chelsea player who has been placed on the transfer list at Stamford Bridge - meanwhile, one of West Ham United’s top defenders is thought to be in the sights of reigning Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton ‘could’ sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja

Chelsea are looking to offload Albanian forward Armando Broja - and they ‘could’ sell him to Everton in the coming weeks, according to a recent report from The Guardian. Having made 21 Premier League appearances last season with only a single goal and assist to show for it, Chelsea are happy to move the 22-year-old onto another club.

The Blues are hoping to secure a £25 million fee for Broja’s signature. It is unclear if Everton are willing to pay this - they are in dire financial straits at the moment and will likely need to offload players because they can consider splashing out on any major incomings.

Galatasaray ‘watching’ West Ham United veteran Vladimir Coufal

West Ham and Czech Republic defender Vladimir Coufal could be on the move before the transfer window slams shut. His performances at Euro 2024 have been noticed by Galatasaray, according to journalist Mehmet Ozcan - and they could be lining up a transfer move for the 31-year-old over the course of the summer.