Jamie Carragher has responded to sports agent Kia Joorabchian’s remarks that the former England international defender has “no education.”

Carragher - who played for Liverpool for the whole of his career despite being a lifelong supporter of their Merseyside rivals - claimed owner Moshiri had a “very unhealthy relationship with Kia Joorabchian, and that partnership has caused a lot of problems at Everton.”

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher called Everton "the worst run club in the country," and said that Moshiri’s friendship with Joorabchian had caused issues at the club. “I’m not saying that as an ex-Liverpool player, I’m saying that as an ex-Everton fan,” he added.

What did Joorabchian say?

Jamie Carragher (left) and Kia Joorabchian have butted heads over Premier League side Everton (Photos: Getty Images)

Simon Jordan, a former owner of Crystal Palace, similarly criticised the agent for having a big part to play in Everton’s recent decline. Joorabchian appeared on talkSPORT on Wednesday (25 January) to defend his dealings with the club.

However, he attacked Carragher directly, saying that while he respected Jordan’s comments “because he’s an educated person,” Carragher “lives in a glass house, spits out of car windows and has no education in terms of his background when he makes a comment.”

Joorabchian’s spitting comment was in reference to a 2018 incident from in which Carragher spat at a car carrying a 14-year-old girl.

“I’ve done three transfers of my players [to Everton] over the course of Farhad’s tenure at Everton,” said Joorabchian. “Richarlison, who was very successful. The free transfer of Bernard from Shakhtar, and again he was a player who wasn’t a complete disaster and he did very well.

“We had Carlo Ancelotti which was the only manager they’ve taken [from my clients] as a recommendation and we always do the same with every club in the Premier League if they’re looking for a manager - we always present our client.“

Joorabchian continued to criticise Carragher’s function as a pundit, and again denied that he had an unhealthy role at the club, claiming that he had promoted a different candidate to Lampard prior to his hiring in January 2021. “I recommended Vitor Pereira and they wanted Lampard and that was very much a board decision,” he said.

Everton currently hold the 19th spot in the Premier League with just three victories in 20 games played. They have managed to lift themselves from the very bottom of the table on goal difference, currently commanding a better differential than Southampton.

How did Carragher respond?

Carragher responded to the agent via Twitter account after saying the discussion had turned “personal.” The veteran defender criticised Joorabchian’s behind-the-scenes roles at Everton, Queen’s Park Rangers and Arsenal, before making fun of how he had unintentionally aided in Liverpool’s success.

“Kia, there is no need to get personal,” Carragher wrote, “I’m just analysing your role in football clubs! Involved in helping Everton to the bottom of PL. Involved at QPR, which ended with relegation. Your signings at Arsenal took them to 8th, now they’ve gone, they’re top.”

