Frank Lampard succeeded Rafa Benitez as Everton boss in January 2022

Frank Lampard’s reign as Everton manager has come to an end after less than a year in charge at Goodison Park.

Everton fell to a crushing 2-0 defeat against fellow strugglers West Ham last time out - it was the 11th defeat for The Toffees in 14 games. The Blues currently find themselves second bottom in the Premier League at the half-way stage of the season with 15 points from their opening 20 games.

Everton are now searching for their sixth permanent manager in five years and they desperately need someone to help the club turn the corner if they are to avoid being relegated for the first time in over 70 years.

Here we take a look at some of the most likely contenders to take over at Goodison Park.

Why did Frank Lampard get sacked?

Frank Lampard’s time at Everton has not gone to plan and he has been sacked as manager of The Blues after less than a year in charge.

The former Chelsea manager replaced Rafael Benitez as Everton boss in January 2022 and led the club to a 16th place finish whilst narrowly avoiding relegation.

Frank Lampard has been sacked as Everton manager. (Getty Images)

The 44-year-old was aiming to build on their late season momentum this time around and improve on the clubs fortunes with the signings of Neal Maupay, James Tarkowski and Conor Coady.

But Everton have continued to struggle this season and the club currently sit with their lowest ever points tally at this stage of the Premier League season.

There have been widespread and vocal protests from the fans against the board in recent games and supporters staged a sit-in demonstration during a recent defeat to Southampton.

Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche has emerged as the front-runner to take over at Goodison Park. Dyche has been without a club since leaving Burnley in April last year.

The 51-year-old has a wealth of experience at his disposal and is no stranger to a relegation battle. Dyche was in charge of the Clarets for a total of nine and half years - in that time he led the club to two Premier League promotions the first in 2013/14 and the second in 2015/16.

Dyche stabilised Burnley as a mainstay in England’s top flight for six seasons and helped the club to secure Europa League football for the first time in 51 years back in 2018.

He regularly operated under a tight budget at Turf Moor and was credited by football experts for his team’s strong defensive record.

Duncan Ferguson

Everton icon Duncan Ferguson has also been heavily linked with the vacant managerial position at Goodison Park.

The Scottish forward enjoyed a successful playing career with Everton during his two spells with the club and established himself as a fan favourite before retiring in 2006.

Duncan Ferguson has had two caretaker stints as Everton manager. (Getty Images)

Since retiring Ferguson has remained a key part of Everton’s coaching team - he worked as a reserve team coach during David Moyes’s tenure at Everton and became a first team coach after his departure in 2013.

Ferguson has had two caretaker stints as Everton manager. The first was a four game stint in December 2019 and the second was a one game stint in January 2022. The 51-year-old left Everton last summer to pursue a career in management but is yet to take a role on a full time basis.

Marcelo Bielsa

Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League with Everton. The 67-year-old is viewed as one of the most influential coaches of his era. He has been described as a managerial mentor by the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone.

Bielsa helped Leeds United reach the top-flight for the first time in 16 years back in 2020. The following season he defied expectations and helped the Yorkshire club to a 9th place finish.

However, he was sacked in February last year after a poor run of form which saw the club lose five of his last six games in charge.

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney burst onto the scene as a teenager at Everton back in 2002 and he later established himself as one of the best Premier League players of his generation at Manchester United. He briefly returned to Everton for a year in 2017 and scored 10 goals in 38 appearances.

The 37-year-old became player-manager at Derby County in 2020 and remained with the club for two seasons before stepping down. Rooney was heavily praised by many football experts for helping Derby during their financial difficulties and administration. However, despite his best efforts the club was relegated in 2022.

The former England captain is currently managing in the MLS with DC United.

David Moyes

David Moyes has been linked with a surprise return to Goodison Park. The 59-year-old enjoyed a successful 11 year stint in charge of Everton from 2002 to 2013 before leaving to join Manchester United. Moyes is currently in charge of fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham United.

He helped the Hammers to a top seven finish in both of his first two full seasons. However, he has come under pressure from sections of the fan base this campaign after a poor run of form.

