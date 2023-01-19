The latest FPL tips ahead of Gameweek 21 including who to captain and which transfer to make

After a dramatic previous gameweek that saw both Arsenal and Manchester United come out on top in their respective derbies, the Premier League returns with some must-win fixtures. The likes of Southampton, West Ham and Everton are all in need of three points, while the latter two will face off in the English capital.

Liverpool and Chelsea will also meet in Saturday’s early kick-off as both teams look to turn around their poor form. The pair sit on the same points in mid-table and could return to the top six with a win at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Arsenal will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table as they take on Manchester United, with the Red Devils joining the title race following their victory over Pep Guardiola’s side. The two Manchester clubs sit eight points behind the Gunners ahead of City’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

Ahead of another action-packed gameweek, we take a look at our latest FPL tips...

Transfers in

Wilfried Gnonto

The forward joined Leeds United from Zurich in the summer with plenty of potential and has recently managed to impressive with a series of excellent displays. After netting his first Premier League goal vs West Ham earlier this month, Gnonto featured from the start in the Whites’ FA Cup replay tie with Cardiff City on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old was quick to make an impact against the Championship side, scoring a stunning volley after only 26 seconds before completing his brace later in the first half. Gnonto played just over an hour as United thrashed the Bluebirds 5-2 on home soil.

Gnonto could be in line for another start as Leeds host Brentford and the Italy international will be brimming with confidence as he looks to add to his tally.

Kaoru Mitoma

The Japan international has been sensational for Brighton since returning from his loan spell with Union SG in the summer, providing four goal contributions in 13 matches in the Premier League this season. Mitoma looked untouchable as the Seagulls hammered Liverpool last time out and Leicester City certainly don’t seem like the side that will stop him.

The Foxes have lost their last four matches in the top flight and have conceded the third-most goals this term, paving the way for another Mitoma domination. Brighton will be very confident of a win as Leicester hope to avoid failing to score for a third successive game.

Julian Alvarez

Alvarez proved his quality during the 2022 World Cup as he helped Argentina lift the trophy, after netting four goals in seven matches. However, the striker has only managed three starts for Man City since joining the club in the summer.

Having failed to win two of their last five matches in all competitions, Guardiola could look to change things around for this weekend’s clash with Wolves and could introduce Alvarez into the starting line-up. Despite improved performances under Julen Lopetegui, City will still be very confident of a win on Sunday and we could see a flurry of goals with Alvarez and Erling Haaland on the pitch.

Transfers out

William Saliba

While Arsenal have been unbelievable this season and continued to silence the doubters with a commanding victory over Tottenham Hotspur, it feels like it could be a much tougher afternoon when they host Manchester United on Sunday. The Gunners lost the reverse fixture 3-1 and the Red Devils’ impressive form could make it a difficult day for Arsenal’s defence.

While it is highly likely that Mikel Arteta’s side could claim all three points, it would be surprising to see their defence come out unscaithed against the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. The duo have a combined total of 30 goal contributions in all competitions this season.

Bruno Guimaraes

This season has seen a dramatic increase in the number of Newcastle United players in FPL teams as they sit fourth in the league table. Bruno Guimaraes has easily been one of the best to feature under Eddie Howe and remains a fan favourite having scored four goals and provided three assists this term.

However, the Brazilian is set to miss out on the Magpies’ trip to Selhurst Park this weekend after he was forced off with an injury in their win over Fulham. Guimaraes could return in time for Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Southampton on Tuesday.

Captain

The most obvious captain pick and the one we are going with this week is Erling Haaland - shock. The striker has actually gone three matches without a goal for the first time this season which means a hat-trick is surely on its way.