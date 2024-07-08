Jake O’Brien challenges for the ball. | AFP via Getty Images

Crisis club Everton are looking to make another dip into the transfer market.

England sparked elation across the country on Saturday, when they overcame Switzerland in a nail-biting encounter at Euro 2024. The Three Lions roared to victory in a penalty shoot out - while we’re all waiting for their semi final clash with The Netherlands on Wednesday evening, let’s take a look at all the biggest transfer rumours in the Premier League today.

Everton have ‘tabled’ a bid for a player who currently plies his trade in Ligue 1 for Lyon - meanwhile, Wolves are ‘plotting’ a transfer move for a defender who plays for Queens Park Rangers.

Everton ‘table bid’ for Lyon’s Jake O’Brien

Everton have ‘tabled’ a £16.8 million bid for Lyon defender Jake O’Brien, according to a report from French outlet Foot01. Everton are in the midst of a financial and ownership crisis - nevertheless, this has not stopped them from being active in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Toffees aren’t the only Premier League club in the race for his signature, however - Nottingham Forest are also believed to be interested in a move for the player. Furthermore, Lyon will owe Crystal Palace 50% of the transfer fee they receive - due to this, they will hold out to see if a larger bid comes in for now.

Wolves ’plotting’ transfer move for QPR ace Jake Clarke-Salter

With the departure of Max Kilman to West Ham United, Wolves need a new centre-back. To replace their outgoing captain, they have eyed up QPR’s Jake Clarke-Salter, according to Football Insider.