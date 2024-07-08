Everton 'table' bid for Lyon ace as Wolverhampton Wanderers are 'plotting' move for QPR and EFL star
England sparked elation across the country on Saturday, when they overcame Switzerland in a nail-biting encounter at Euro 2024. The Three Lions roared to victory in a penalty shoot out - while we’re all waiting for their semi final clash with The Netherlands on Wednesday evening, let’s take a look at all the biggest transfer rumours in the Premier League today.
Everton have ‘tabled’ a bid for a player who currently plies his trade in Ligue 1 for Lyon - meanwhile, Wolves are ‘plotting’ a transfer move for a defender who plays for Queens Park Rangers.
Everton ‘table bid’ for Lyon’s Jake O’Brien
Everton have ‘tabled’ a £16.8 million bid for Lyon defender Jake O’Brien, according to a report from French outlet Foot01. Everton are in the midst of a financial and ownership crisis - nevertheless, this has not stopped them from being active in the ongoing summer transfer window.
The Toffees aren’t the only Premier League club in the race for his signature, however - Nottingham Forest are also believed to be interested in a move for the player. Furthermore, Lyon will owe Crystal Palace 50% of the transfer fee they receive - due to this, they will hold out to see if a larger bid comes in for now.
Wolves ’plotting’ transfer move for QPR ace Jake Clarke-Salter
With the departure of Max Kilman to West Ham United, Wolves need a new centre-back. To replace their outgoing captain, they have eyed up QPR’s Jake Clarke-Salter, according to Football Insider.
Despite this, they are in the midst of a race for his signature. Celtic, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Bournemouth are all also reportedly interested - as such, Wolves will have a fight on their hands if they want to bring the Chelsea academy product to the club over the course of the coming weeks.