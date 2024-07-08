Do yellow cards carry over into semi-finals at Euro 2024? England suspensions for game against The Netherlands
England fans rejoiced on Saturday evening, as the Three Lions squeaked past a dangerous Switzerland outfit on penalties after the teams could not be separated in normal time.
Now, followers of the Three Lions turn their attention to their next game, when they take on The Netherlands in the semi finals of the competition. It begs a massive question - will England have any suspensions ahead of their semi final clash?
Thankfully, England should have a full squad to call upon for their clash with the Dutch. Any yellow cards picked up earlier in the tournament have now been wiped - as they did not pick up any red cards at any point, they will have no suspensions to concern themselves with.
Additionally, this also means that they are unlikely to have any suspensions in the final, should they make it that far. The only way a player can miss out on the final of Euro 2024 is if they receive a red card in the semi final.
This is not the case with all the players in the semi finals. Spain have two suspensions to worry about - a pair of first-team defenders, Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand, are both set to miss their game with France on Tuesday, July 9. As such, this could give Les Bleus a significant advantage over the Spaniards - especially so when you consider the fact that they have a full squad to call upon.
Previously in the tournament, England have picked up several bookings and suspensions. Harry Kane, Conor Gallagher, Phil Foden, Kieran Trippier, Jude Bellingham and Kobbie Mainoo have all been given yellow cards over the course of Euro 2024.
Additionally, Marc Guehi was also suspended for England’s last game against Switzerland in the quarter finals. His absence prompted Southgate to implement a formation change, which ultimately proved to be a (modest) success.