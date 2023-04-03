Everton will host Tottenham Hotspur this evening. Everton are currently sitting in the relegation zone while Spurs are desperate to hold on UCL place

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Everton tonight after one of their most tumultuous weeks in recent times. Following Antonio Conte’s departure from North London, after his spectacular outburst following the draw against Southampton, Spurs’ also lost their director of football Fabio Paratici. The Italian had a 30-month ban from Italian football but FIFA have since turned this into a worldwide ban, essentially ending his time with Spurs.

However, their on-field matters are more promising. They currently sit in the top four of the Premier League but come into this fixture off the back of recent disasters in away games. They suffered defeat at Leicester before exiting both the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup.

Everton are enjoying a resurgence in form following the appointment of Sean Dyche. The Toffees have won three of their four home matches since Dyche came into this job, including wins against Premier League leaders, Arsenal, and a Brentford side which hadn’t lost a match in five months.

As two clubs facing turbulent futures prepare to face each other, here is all you need to know about how to watch the upcoming Premier League match...

When is Everton vs Spurs?

The two sides will kick-off at 8pm BST this evening, Monday 3 April 2023. Everton’s Goodison Park will host the fixture and fans will need to sign in to Everton FC to purchase any available tickets.

Ellis Simms celebrates scoring against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

How to watch Everton vs Spurs

Monday Night Football on Sky Sports will bring us the upcoming fixture between the Toffees and Spurs. Tha game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League and those with a Sky Sports membership can live stream the game on the Sky Go App on mobile devices, computer or tablets.

Sky Sports subscriptions cost from £24/month while others may choose to pay £11.98 for a NowTV day pass in order to watch all coverage from the clash.

Head-to-Head

The two teams have met on 20 occasions in the Premier League and 185 across all competitions since 1904. In their Premier League meets, Everton have won just one fixture, drawn nine and lost 10.

Their last win against the Lilywhites came in the 2021 FA Cup competition where the Toffees won 5-4. However, their last four meets have ended with Spurs winning two and the two clubs drawing twice.

Team news

Sean Dyche will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewis as the striker continues his recovery with his manager refusing to put a time frame on a potential return. Dominic Gray will likely start up front again, in place of Calvert-Lewis, and it is yet to be seen whether Nathan Patterson will earn some time on the pitch in Goodison Park after coming on in both of Scotland’s wins last week.

As for Tottenham, Richarlison will be one of the main storylines as he returns to his former club but the Brazilian international is an injury doubt for the North London side. Ivan Perisic is another doubt after he hobbled off with a calf injury during Croatia’s win over Turkey. He should, however, have returned to training.