Joe Rothwell: Ex-Leeds United midfielder set to leave Bournemouth in move to Rangers

One of Bournemouth’s midfielders is preparing to pack his bags and head to the Scottish Premiership.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Rothwell, who spent last season on loan at Leeds United, is closing in on a move to Rangers.

The midfielder, whose pinpoint set-piece deliveries were crucial during Leeds’ title-winning campaign, is expected to sign a two-year deal at Ibrox, provided Rangers can agree terms with Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If completed, Rothwell would become the second player to make the switch from the Cherries to Rangers this summer, following Max Aarons. Aarons, ironically, was on the verge of joining Leeds two years ago and even underwent a medical before Bournemouth swooped in to seal the deal.

Leeds’ owners, 49ers Enterprises, took a controlling stake in Rangers this summer as part of a consortium, with Elland Road chairman Paraag Marathe now also serving as vice chairman of the Glasgow club.

Rothwell, 30, had to wait for his chance at Leeds last season, only breaking into the side after injuries to Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu.

Once in, he struck up a strong partnership with Ao Tanaka, prompting manager Daniel Farke to hail them as the best ball-playing midfield duo in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Blackburn Rovers midfielder, who also worked under current Rangers boss Russell Martin at Southampton, featured 36 times in the Championship for Leeds, registering four assists.

Two of those came from crosses that led to vital Pascal Struijk goals in a comeback win over Sunderland.