The wife of former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Stewart Kennedy has died after an incident on a flight home from Spain.

Stewart and his wife, Elaine, both 75, had spent five weeks in Lanzarote before tragedy struck on their return journey to Scotland. Their plane was diverted to Lisbon, where Portuguese emergency services met Kennedy, but they were unable to save her.

It took three weeks for Elaine’s body to be repatriated to their home in Kincardine, Fife, before she was laid to rest earlier this week. Stewart spent seven years at Rangers, playing 99 matches in the process.

The former Ibrox goalkeeper, who won league titles in 1975 and 1978, said: “We’d been going to Lanzarote for a few years for a five-week break and there was no indication there was anything wrong. She got up to go to the toilet and when she came back, she seemed to be staggering.

“A call was put out for a doctor or nurse, and she was laid out on the floor and the next thing her head flopped to one side. They tried CPR as the plane diverted to Lisbon and when we landed there a medical team worked on her for over an hour, but they told me ‘I’m sorry Mr Kennedy, we can’t re-start her heart’.

“I’m convinced she was dead as soon as she fell. The one blessing is that she didn’t know anything about it and didn’t suffer at all. It’s been horrendous because there was no clue that she had any problems.”

Kennedy, who earned five caps for Scotland, initially stayed in Lisbon but was advised to return home since there was nothing more he could do. The British Embassy assisted, but it still took three weeks before Elaine’s body was brought back to Scotland.

After leaving Rangers, Kennedy played 281 games for Forfar Athletic, staying at the club from 1980-1991 as he established himself as a club icon, and continues to be invited to Forfar’s ‘legends’ matches to this day.