At the peak of his powers, Victor Wanyama was helping Celtic become giantkillers in the Champions League - even defeating Barcelona. | Getty Images

A forgotten midfield powerhouse is making headlines after half a decade in the footballing wilderness.

It’s been a long time since anyone said the name Victor Wanyama - but Celtic and Tottenham fans know all too well what the midfielder is capable of.

The Kenyan, now 33 years old, is on the verge of reuniting with ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon at Dunfermline Athletic, and is reportedly undergoing a medical. The deal would be until the end of the season, and presents a massive opportunity for the Championship side.

Younger than the likes of Jordan Henderson, Ilkay Gundogan and Idrissa Gueye, Wanyama struck fear into the hearts of his opponents back in the day. A no-nonsense midfielder, he has never been afraid to throw his body on the line for his club.

If a deal is agreed in time, Wanyama could be eligible to play against Ayr United at Somerset Park this weekend. But where has he been these past few years - and what’s happened since he left Celtic?

Where did Victor Wanyama go?

Moving to Celtic from Belgian club Beerschot AC in 2011, Wanyama’s impact on the Scottish side was immediate. Scoring 13 goals and bagging nine assists in 91 games, he helped the Scottish giants win the league in the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons - and even fired home a header in a surprise 2-1 win against Barcelona in the Champions League.

But his time at Celtic Park was fleeting - especially for a player so revered by fans. Just two years after his arrival, the Kenyan midfielder packed his bags and headed to the Premier League, joining Southampton for £12.5m in 2013.

He went on to play 85 games for the Saints, but scored just four goals as manager Ronald Koeman played him in a deeper role. Injuries also blighted his spell on the south coast, but he impressed every time he stepped onto the pitch; so much so that in 2016 he signed a five-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

Having paid £11m for Wanyama, Spurs were keen to get their money’s worth from him. But as with his stint at Southampton, injuries plagued the midfielder, particularly his knee injury during a pre-season game against Barcelona in 2018 - which sidelined him for months.

In March 2020, just days before the UK went into lockdown due to Covid-19, Victor Wanyama signed for MLS side Montreal Impact (now called CF Montreal). Joining as a ‘designated player’ he was brought in to dominate the midfield - and did just that. He made 117 appearances for the Canadian outfit, the most he has made at any club, as he seemingly brought his injury problems under control.

After a couple of contract extensions, his time at CF Montreal came to an end on January 1 this year, and Wanyama has been a free agent ever since.