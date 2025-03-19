Vaclav Cerny: Police investigation launched after Rangers star appeared to throw water over Celtic fans

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

19th Mar 2025, 1:19pm
Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 last weekend - but Vaclav Cerny’s celebrations have sparked a police investigation.placeholder image
Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 last weekend - but Vaclav Cerny’s celebrations have sparked a police investigation. | SNS Group
Rangers forward Vaclav Cerny is under police investigation after his side’s Old Firm victory against Celtic.

Last Sunday (March 16), Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 away from home, with Hamza Igamane firing home a late winner in the 88th minute. In the proceeding celebrations, Cerny is believed to have been caught up in an incident with the home fans.

The 27-year-old Czech international appeared to spray water toward the crowd while celebrating Igamane’s goal. The incident was captured on Sky Sports as cameras were trained on interim Rangers manager Barry Ferguson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cerny, currently on loan from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg, provoked a furious reaction from Celtic supporters, prompting police and security to intervene.

Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 last weekend - but Vaclav Cerny’s celebrations have sparked a police investigation.placeholder image
Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 last weekend - but Vaclav Cerny’s celebrations have sparked a police investigation. | SNS Group

In a statement, a spokesperson for Celtic said: “With regards to the match at Celtic Park, we can also confirm that the club has raised concerns regarding members of the away team engaging with Celtic supporters with the relevant authorities.”

Police Scotland has confirmed it is investigating, with a spokesperson adding: “Officers received information and enquiries are ongoing.”

Related topics:RangersCelticSky SportsPolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice