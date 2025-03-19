Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 last weekend - but Vaclav Cerny’s celebrations have sparked a police investigation. | SNS Group

Rangers forward Vaclav Cerny is under police investigation after his side’s Old Firm victory against Celtic.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Sunday (March 16), Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 away from home, with Hamza Igamane firing home a late winner in the 88th minute. In the proceeding celebrations, Cerny is believed to have been caught up in an incident with the home fans.

The 27-year-old Czech international appeared to spray water toward the crowd while celebrating Igamane’s goal. The incident was captured on Sky Sports as cameras were trained on interim Rangers manager Barry Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cerny, currently on loan from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg, provoked a furious reaction from Celtic supporters, prompting police and security to intervene.

Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 last weekend - but Vaclav Cerny’s celebrations have sparked a police investigation. | SNS Group

In a statement, a spokesperson for Celtic said: “With regards to the match at Celtic Park, we can also confirm that the club has raised concerns regarding members of the away team engaging with Celtic supporters with the relevant authorities.”

Police Scotland has confirmed it is investigating, with a spokesperson adding: “Officers received information and enquiries are ongoing.”