Vaclav Cerny: Police investigation launched after Rangers star appeared to throw water over Celtic fans
Last Sunday (March 16), Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 away from home, with Hamza Igamane firing home a late winner in the 88th minute. In the proceeding celebrations, Cerny is believed to have been caught up in an incident with the home fans.
The 27-year-old Czech international appeared to spray water toward the crowd while celebrating Igamane’s goal. The incident was captured on Sky Sports as cameras were trained on interim Rangers manager Barry Ferguson.
Cerny, currently on loan from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg, provoked a furious reaction from Celtic supporters, prompting police and security to intervene.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Celtic said: “With regards to the match at Celtic Park, we can also confirm that the club has raised concerns regarding members of the away team engaging with Celtic supporters with the relevant authorities.”
Police Scotland has confirmed it is investigating, with a spokesperson adding: “Officers received information and enquiries are ongoing.”
