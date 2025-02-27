Steven Gerrard has been linked to return to Rangers as manager. | Getty Images

Scottish giants Rangers are enjoying a solid season, but one of their legendary strikers still wants Steven Gerrard back on the touchline.

The Ibrox side are second in the Scottish Premiership, and will soon face Turkish side Fenerbahce in the last-16 of the Europa League. With Barry Ferguson at the helm, the club is seeing a period of stability and consistent results.

As the club’s former captain, the manager job is Ferguson’s dream - and having steadied the ship after Philippe Clement's sacking he also has the support of the board. But Ferguson is only the interim manager until the summer, and while he also has ex-striker Mark Hateley in his corner, the legendary Englishman would not be opposed to a change in personnel.

It has been three and a half years since Gerrard left Rangers to manage Aston Villa - which didn’t exactly pan out well - but Hateley believes Gerrard could elevate the club to “a very high level”. Most recently, Gerrard was managing Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq - but left by mutual consent after 18 months in charge.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Record, he said: “I'm looking at the whole picture here with new ownership. I would have him back in a heartbeat. I worked well with him when I was working at the club, crossing between players and the commercial side.

“Steven realised what is needed of players within the football club. He's very accommodating, he knows what's required to play for Rangers Football Club and he knows what players are required to play at a very high level, because that's where he played all of his career.

“He commands respect from the whole of the football fraternity purely because of the way he has conducted himself throughout his football career. I think that ticks a real lot of boxes when you come to approaching and signing players.”

At the same time, Hateley has given his backing to Ferguson going forward. He added: “The fans have got what they want, homegrown players in charge of the team. And they've got that until the end of the season - it is what it is at the moment.