Tributes have been paid to a football “legend” who has died age 77.

Former footballer and international head coach Rahim Abdullah died yesterday morning (March 25), it has been confirmed. The Malaysian winger burst onto the domestic scene in 1966 with Penang, as well as playing for the likes of Selangor and Perak.

Known for his versatility, Abdullah could play on both wings, starting on the left for Penang and on the right for Malaysia. For his country, he played in the South Vietnam Independence Cup and the Jakarta Anniversary Tournament in 1971, then in the 1972 Olympics in Germany; at the tournament, Malaysia was eliminated in the group stage, having not scored a single goal.

Later becoming a police officer, Abdullah then moved into coaching, eventually taking management of the Malaysian national team. He was in the dugout in 1991 when they hosted England - Gary Lineker scoring all four of the Three Lions’ goals in a 4-2 win, while Matlan Marjan netted a consolation brace.

Speaking to the New Straits Times, teammate Datuk Dell Akbar Khan said: “His favourite position was on the right flank, but he could also play on the left because he was ambidextrous.

“He was a quiet man, both on and off the pitch. He never threw tantrums or scolded teammates over mistakes, which made him an easy player to work with.”

A cause of death has not been confirmed at the time of publication.

Considered a footballing legend in Malaysia, he was inducted into the country’s Olympic hall of fame in 2004.