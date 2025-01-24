Kelechi Iheanacho rose through the ranks at Manchester City as a youngster. | Getty Images

A Premier League winner and former Manchester City youngster looks set to return to England.

Ex-Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been plying his trade in LaLiga, playing for Sevilla. The 28-year-old was part of the Foxes’ campaign to win promotion back to the Premier League last season.

But after Sevilla signed a new striker in Akor Adams, Iheanacho has found himself surplus to requirements at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Since joining Sevilla, he has played just 11 games, scoring three goals in the process.

According to ScoreNigeria, Iheanacho is now looking for a return to English football, and Championship side Leeds United could provide a safe haven for the Nigerian. The Peacocks are currently first in the league, which would secure them automatic promotion back to the top flight.

Kelechi Iheanacho left Leicester City at the end of the 2023/24 season. | Warren Little/Getty Images

Leeds have been relying on Joel Piroe to lead the attack, but an injury to manager Daniel Farke’s star man could spell disaster for their campaign as they have no backup option. Mateo Joseph’s inexperience has been exposed at times this season, and cult hero Patrick Bamford’s status at the club has dwindled in recent months.

It is unknown whether Leeds would prefer to sign Iheanacho on permanent deal or a loan arrangement, but the clock is ticking if they want to make a move before the February 3 deadline.