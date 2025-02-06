Former Bradford City boss Mark Hughes is back in management at League Two club Carlisle.

League Two strugglers Carlisle have appointed former Wales, Blackburn and Manchester City boss Mark Hughes as their new head coach.

The 61-year-old has taken over from Mike Williamson, who was sacked on Monday following Saturday’s 5-1 home defeat to Swindon. A fifth loss in six matches left the Cumbrians bottom of the table, five points from safety.

Hughes has managed nearly 700 games during his career, with over 500 of those coming in the Premier League with Manchester City, Blackburn, Fulham, Stoke, QPR and Southampton.

The ex-Wales and Manchester United forward has League Two experience following his time in charge of Bradford, where he was sacked in October 2023 after 19 months at the helm. Hughes will be joined by assistant coach Glyn Hodges and will take charge of training on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s clash with Grimsby.

Carlisle sporting director Rob Clarkson told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted that Mark has agreed to join Carlisle.

“His experience and stature in the game speaks for itself. He is someone who will instantly command respect from all staff and players and I am really excited to work with him.

“The players we have here will suit the way he wants to play and I’m sure our fans will really get behind him and the team in our remaining 18 games.”