Mario Balotelli could be on the verge of joining the 13th club of his career, after things turned sour in Italy.

The 35-year-old striker was released by Genoa this summer after just six Serie A appearances, having previously played for Manchester City and Liverpool.

Balotelli’s latest stop in Italy followed short stints in Turkey with Adana Demirspor and in Switzerland with Sion.

Over the years, he’s suited up for Inter Milan, AC Milan, Monza, Brescia and Marseille.

Now, the Italian centre-forward is set for a move down under, following in the footsteps of former Liverpool teammate Daniel Sturridge.

Speaking about the potential of joining Perth Glory, Balotelli said: “I’m definitely very interested about playing in the A-League. It would be a new experience for me.

“Absolutely, my door is open if clubs want to speak to me about coming to Australia.”

Sturridge joined Perth Glory in 2021 after a lengthy spell out of the game.

He arrived with huge fanfare but made just six appearances and failed to score before leaving after a single season.