Ex-Manchester City winger offered to Tottenham Hotspur as contract dwindles to an end
Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is out of contract at the end of June after four seasons in Germany, where he helped Bayern win multiple domestic titles, including the Bundesliga. The 29-year-old scored 13 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions this season.
Spurs’ recent Europa League triumph over Manchester United secured a long-awaited piece of silverware and confirmed their return to Champions League football - a factor that’s made them a far more appealing option for top-level players this summer.
According to Sky Sports, the former Manchester City star has been offered to Tottenham ahead of the summer transfer window.
Sane, who joined Bayern from City in 2020, is now assessing his options with interest from several Premier League clubs. Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with the German international.
German outlet BILD reports that Sane has instructed his agent, Pini Zahavi, to explore potential moves to all three London clubs.
Zahavi is expected in Munich this week for talks regarding the winger’s next move.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.