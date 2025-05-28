Ex-Manchester City winger offered to Tottenham Hotspur as contract dwindles to an end

Leroy Sane has been at Bayern Munich for the past five years. | Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a talented winger for free this summer.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is out of contract at the end of June after four seasons in Germany, where he helped Bayern win multiple domestic titles, including the Bundesliga. The 29-year-old scored 13 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions this season.

Spurs’ recent Europa League triumph over Manchester United secured a long-awaited piece of silverware and confirmed their return to Champions League football - a factor that’s made them a far more appealing option for top-level players this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Sky Sports, the former Manchester City star has been offered to Tottenham ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sane, who joined Bayern from City in 2020, is now assessing his options with interest from several Premier League clubs. Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with the German international.

German outlet BILD reports that Sane has instructed his agent, Pini Zahavi, to explore potential moves to all three London clubs.

Zahavi is expected in Munich this week for talks regarding the winger’s next move.