One of Tottenham Hotspur’s biggest stars has hinted that he will be leaving the club after a cryptic message on Instagram.

An emotional message that reads like a farewell from defender Cristian Romero has left fans in a frenzy, as he indicates that he could be headed out the door.

The Argentine centre-back played a key role in Spurs’ Europa League final victory over Manchester United — a 1-0 win secured by Brennan Johnson’s goal — which ended the club’s 17-year wait for silverware.

Despite the win, it came at the end of a disappointing domestic campaign. Tottenham finished a lowly 17th in the Premier League, spared relegation only by the poor form of the newly-promoted teams below them. For Romero, the European success may represent the ideal time to move on.

Taking to Instagram after the final, he said: “We achieved what we wanted this season as a group, and that’s what matters.

My name is part of the history of this beautiful club. I want to thank you all for the love and support every day despite everything, but I have no doubt that staying together led us to success.”

The timing and tone of the message has led many fans to wonder if Romero is preparing to leave.

Reports in April linked the 26-year-old with a move to Atletico Madrid, with suggestions that the Spanish club submitted a formal offer.

It was also reported that Romero was open to a LaLiga switch.

He previously hinted at being ready for a new chapter, adding: “My focus is always on growing and looking for new places to continue developing. I’m willing to do anything.”

While Champions League football next season could help Spurs rebuild, Romero may be tempted by the prospect of immediately competing for a league title with Atletico.