One of Tottenham’s most senior players has admitted he would “love to” be playing for a different club.

Spurs slipped to another Premier League defeat on Monday night, their 18th of a poor domestic campaign, after a 2-1 loss at home to Nottingham Forest. The team is 16th in the league and already eliminated for all domestic cups.

Now, the Europa League is their only hope of claiming even a remotely successful season - although even that feels like a stretch. Ange Postecoglou’s team progressed into the final four of the tournament with a 1-0 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

But vice-captain Cristian Romero has since opened the door for a future move away from the London club, conceding that he would “love to” be playing in La Liga instead. Romero, 26, moved to Spurs from Atalanta in 2022, having spent his entire senior career up to that point in Italy’s Serie A.

He said: “I’d love to play in LaLiga. I’d love to, honestly. We’ll see after the championship is over. The truth is, I haven’t spoken to my agent yet, but I’m open to anything. My goal is always to grow and go to new places to continue developing.

“Above all else, I try to take one day at a time. There are two months left until the end of the season and I’m always thinking about performing at my best.

“We’re in the Europa League semi-finals. It’s an important step for the club, which hasn’t reached this stage for so many years. I’d like to win it.”

Romero starred in Germany, but has endured an injury-hit season and only played 23 times while recent reports in Spain have linked the World Cup winner with a move to Atletico Madrid. He would fit in well with manager Diego Simeone’s gladiatorial defensive style.

The Argentinian defender - and centre-back partner Micky van de Ven - were substituted off by Postecoglou in Monday’s (April 21) defeat to Nottingham Forest, with the manager explaining that it was a “pre-planned” decision.

Postecoglou said: “With both of them, we’ve got them in a really good place physically now and I just want to keep them ticking over. I felt that there was no need to play more than 45 minutes today and we needed to get a couple of others game time.”