Cristian Romero could join Atletico Madrid this summer. | Getty Images

One of Tottenham’s top players could be heading out the door this summer, according to reports.

Despite being sidelined by injury for long stretches of this Premier League campaign, when fit Cristian Romero is Tottenham Hotspur’s first-choice central defenders. The Argentine, who won the World Cup in 2022, has just over two years left on his contract.

But Romero, 26, could be on the move this summer, with one of Spain’s biggest club’s interested in securing his services.

The news comes against the backdrop of a disappointing season for Spurs. Their second year under the management of Ange Postecoglou, the London club currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, level on points with 15th and 16th placed Everton and West Ham.

According to multiple reports, including Sky Sports and the BBC, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the Argentine centre-back this summer. Romero has played more than 100 times for Tottenham since signing in 2022, in a deal worth more than £43m.

Should he join Atletico, he would partner up with former Chelsea and Manchester City players Conor Gallagher and Julian Alvarez, who have both joined the LaLiga giants last summer.

Having established himself as one of the best defenders in world football, Spurs will undoubtedly be keen to get a complete return on their investment, and will surely turn a profit on their star player.

Romero typically partners Micky van der Ven in defence, meaning Spurs would have to dip into the market themselves to buy a replacement.