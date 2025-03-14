Brandon Williams previously played for Manchester United - but is now a free agent.

A former Manchester United player was reportedly filmed with a balloon in his mouth before crashing his Audi at almost 100mph.

Brandon Williams was driving erratically on the A34 near Handforth, Cheshire, on August 20, 2023. The 24-year-old, who was with Manchester United at the time, had been loaned to Ipswich for the 2023/24 season.

Appearing at Chester Crown Court, Williams pleaded guilty today to dangerous driving and driving without third-party insurance. The court heard he had a female passenger in the car, who at one point filmed him as he reached 99mph with a balloon in his mouth.

He lost control of the Audi A3, colliding with a blue Ford Fiesta before crashing into the central reservation. Williams, who is currently a free agent, was breathalysed at the scene, but the test was negative. He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being arrested.

The defender admitted he was behind the wheel but initially denied driving erratically. He also tried to blame another driver, claiming he swerved into the central reservation to avoid a collision.

Williams is set to be sentenced on May 9 at Chester Crown Court.

Manchester United confirmed in June last year that he would leave the club at the end of his contract that summer.

In a statement to the Sun, senior CPS crown prosecutor Andrew Madden said: “Brandon Williams’ driving on that day clearly fell far below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver.

“Expert analysis showed that he was driving at 99 mph four seconds before he hit the Ford Fiesta. Witnesses said Williams kept speeding up and then breaking sharply.

“It was clear he wasn’t in control of the vehicle. The driving was erratic and the speed was grossly excessive. Eventually, Williams lost control completely and crashed. It is fortunate no one was seriously injured or killed.

“The Crown Prosecution Service wishes to thank the witnesses for supporting this prosecution.”