Premier League footballer fined after inhaling laughing gas at London traffic lights

The footballer has received a £1,000 fine and six penalty points.
By David George
2 minutes ago
Manchester City defender Jamal Baptiste pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

A Premier League footballer has been fined after he was caught inhaling laughing gas at traffic lights.

Manchester City defender Jamal Baptiste - who formerly played for West Ham - remained stationary at a set of traffic lights for almost a minute after they turned green. Bromley Magistrates' Court heard that this was because he and a friend were inhaling balloons on July 7 in east London last year.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and was slapped with a £1,000 fine - and six points on his licence. He will also pay a victim surcharge of £400 and £110 in costs.

The news comes after the revelation that another Premier League footballer had checked themselves into rehab for a laughing gas addiction.

Laughing gas, also known as nitrous oxide, was made illegal in the UK last year. Under the amended Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, it was classified as a class C drug, and repeat serious offenders may face a prison sentence of up to two years.

In October 2022 - roughly a year before it was made illegal - health experts voiced major concerns about the impact of laughing gas. Medical experts said nitrous oxide could cause neurological troubles, such as spinal cord and nerve damage.

