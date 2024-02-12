Manchester City defender Jamal Baptiste pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

A Premier League footballer has been fined after he was caught inhaling laughing gas at traffic lights.

Manchester City defender Jamal Baptiste - who formerly played for West Ham - remained stationary at a set of traffic lights for almost a minute after they turned green. Bromley Magistrates' Court heard that this was because he and a friend were inhaling balloons on July 7 in east London last year.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and was slapped with a £1,000 fine - and six points on his licence. He will also pay a victim surcharge of £400 and £110 in costs.

The news comes after the revelation that another Premier League footballer had checked themselves into rehab for a laughing gas addiction.

Laughing gas, also known as nitrous oxide, was made illegal in the UK last year. Under the amended Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, it was classified as a class C drug, and repeat serious offenders may face a prison sentence of up to two years.