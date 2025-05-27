Former Manchester United player Brandon Williams has spoken out for the first time after his conviction for dangerous driving.

The 24-year-old received a suspended sentence at Chester Crown Court last week after an incident in 2023, where he reached almost 100mph in his Audi A3 on the A34 near Handforth, Cheshire.

Williams was seen driving in an erratic manner before colliding with a Ford Fiesta and crashing into the central reservation. Williams was on loan at Ipswich Town at the time of incident.

Last June, Manchester United announced he would be leaving the club at the end of his contract. In March, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving - and having no insurance. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years - and was banned from driving for three years.

In a statement, issued through his lawyers at Blackfords LLP, Williams said: “I would like to thank my legal team headed by Richard Littler KC and Philip Williams of Blackfords LLP for establishing that I was not under the influence of any substance at the time of the accident.

“I have always accepted that my driving that day fell below the standard that is expected of me. It was never my intention to cause injury to anyone but I am responsible for the standard of my driving.

“I make no excuses. I have learnt from this experience and will ensure there is no repetition.

“I wish to apologise again to those who were involved in the accident. Now that the case has concluded I look forward to resuming my career with a new team later this year.”