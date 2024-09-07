Steven Bergwijn did not mince his words when asked about being dropped from the Netherlands international team.

Koeman, the former Everton and Barcelona manager, announced that Bergwijn would no longer be considered for selection for the Dutch national side following the player's recent transfer to the Saudi Pro League. Bergwijn, a former Tottenham Hotspur player, moved from Ajax to Al-Ittihad near the end of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old forward was left out of Koeman's squad for upcoming matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany, raising doubts about his future with the national team. Koeman dismissed the idea that Bergwijn's transfer was driven by sporting ambition.

Steven Bergwijn has been exiled from the Netherlands team by manager Ronald Koeman. | Getty Images

“Steven Bergwijn goes to Saudi Arabia at the age of 26,” Koeman said. “It's clear that this has nothing to do with sporting ambition. His book with the Dutch national team is closed.”

In response, Bergwijn went straight to the press to vehemently outline that he has no intention of playing under Koeman, whose contract with the national team runs until after the 2026 World Cup.

“Yes, of course. It's sad to hear,” Bergwijn said to De Telegraaf. “Naturally. I have always considered it an honor to play for the Dutch team. But under this national coach I don't want that anymore.

“I'm done with someone who deliberately portrays me this way in the media. But who knows if a new national coach will come in the future. I myself will never close the door. And I will only support my teammates at Oranje, just like they do for me.

“If he had been a committed national coach, he would have called me first - wow, I had to hear it from the TV. I have also experienced many wonderful moments with the national coach, so this is too easy and I am disappointed with him. He previously had a public opinion about [Brian] Brobbey, which was also not nice and which he later said was not useful. That's not how you treat your own players.

“If he continues like this, he will lose all his credibility.”