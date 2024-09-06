Many of the players in San Marino's squad are just part-time footballers - and have careers outside of the game.placeholder image
What San Marino footballers do for a living - from digital marketing to factory work

David George
By David George

Health Specialist

6th Sep 2024, 10:40am

San Marino celebrated winning their first competitive international game last night.

The country, which has a population of just over 33,000 people, was in jubilation last night after beating Liechtenstein 1-0 in the Nations League. Nicko Sensoli’s goal secured their first victory after 34 years of trying.

But with such a small population, it’s far from surprising that football is not a thriving industry in San Marino. In fact, many of the international players have jobs off the pitch that pay the bills.

Here is the starting XI from yesterday’s (September 5) victory against Liechtenstein, and what the players do for a living.

Goalkeeper Edoardo Colombo is actually a professional footballer. Starting his career at Italian gians Juventus, he currently stands between the sticks for Rimini in Serie C.

1. GK: Edoardo Colombo

| Getty Images

Twin brother of fellow San Marino player Tommaso Benvenuti, Giacomo is also a professional player, signed to Serie B side Sassuolo but currently out on loan with Victor San Marino.

2. RB: Giacomo Benvenuti

| Getty Images

Defender Michele Cevoli works as a labourer after graduating in motor sciences, but has also become a sporting instructor.

3. CB: Michele Cevoli

| Getty Images

Having made his San Marino debut in 2020, Dante Rossi works part-time as an MBA professional.

4. CB: Dante Rossi

| Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

