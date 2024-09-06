The country, which has a population of just over 33,000 people, was in jubilation last night after beating Liechtenstein 1-0 in the Nations League. Nicko Sensoli’s goal secured their first victory after 34 years of trying.

But with such a small population, it’s far from surprising that football is not a thriving industry in San Marino. In fact, many of the international players have jobs off the pitch that pay the bills.

Here is the starting XI from yesterday’s (September 5) victory against Liechtenstein, and what the players do for a living.

GK: Edoardo Colombo Goalkeeper Edoardo Colombo is actually a professional footballer. Starting his career at Italian gians Juventus, he currently stands between the sticks for Rimini in Serie C.

RB: Giacomo Benvenuti Twin brother of fellow San Marino player Tommaso Benvenuti, Giacomo is also a professional player, signed to Serie B side Sassuolo but currently out on loan with Victor San Marino.

CB: Michele Cevoli Defender Michele Cevoli works as a labourer after graduating in motor sciences, but has also become a sporting instructor.

CB: Dante Rossi Having made his San Marino debut in 2020, Dante Rossi works part-time as an MBA professional.