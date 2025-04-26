Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Premier League teams will secure their tickets to Wembley Stadium this weekend as the FA Cup nears its conclusion.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Palace host Aston Villa at Selhurst Park today (Saturday, April 26) with Manchester City heading to the City Ground for a clash with Nottingham Forest tomorrow (Sunday, April 27). Two teams will advance to the final, with all hearts set on lifting that prestigious trophy.

Perhaps the most sought-after trophy in English football, for all four clubs it is also their only chance of silverware this season. Every team remaining in the competition has a realistic chance of winning, too - although we have seen some upsets in the tournament this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League leaders Liverpool were dumped out by Plymouth Argyle, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea also falling by the wayside early on. Manchester City is arguably the strongest team remaining, but it’s still anyone’s game.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery said: “The first way to get Europe is through the Premier League, but getting the trophy in the FA Cup. Now, we can’t choose only one competition. We are choosing both competitions strongly because we have two ways for our positive season to end.

“We have an opportunity because we are in the semi-final, but there is a lot of work to do. When you are getting experiences and getting trophies, the most important thing I learned and I enjoyed, was the way and not the end.

“The objective is to win, but the process is really important. I have a huge responsibility to try to respond in good way with the players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By contrast, all three other managers have been downplaying both their team’s chances and the importance of their ties, with Forest gaffer Nuno Espirito Santo saying tomorrow’s match is “not different” to any other game.

But this weekend’s games will still help the clubs financially, with the winners of each tie getting £1m, while the losing teams receive £500,000.

Here is the complete schedule for this weekend’s games - including kick-off times and how to watch the matches on TV.

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (5.15pm)

BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City (4.30pm)

ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX