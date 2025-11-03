A Liverpool player who has finally started to come good might end up leaving Anfield in a couple of months.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is the latest rumour from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claimed the footballer is destined to leave Liverpool - despite the player himself vowing to fight for his place in the starting XI.

It comes after a start to the season that has fallen short of manager Arne Slot’s expectations. The Reds are currently third in the league, but seven points adrift from first-placed Arsenal, and 10th in the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new arrivals from the summer transfer window have seen varying success; Florian Wirtz has failed to hit the ground running and Jeremie Frimpong is injured at the time of publication, but striker Hugo Ekitike has been firing on all cylinders since joining the club.

Even stalwarts like Mo Salah have struggled this season, giving players like Federico Chiesa a chance to establish themselves. Chiesa, 28, has scored two goals and picked up three assists in 10 appearances so far in the 2025/26 campaign.

Chiesa is still on the periphery of the Liverpool squad, and despite not being one of Slot’s go-to players has gone on record as wanting to fight for the manager’s affection.

But Romano claimed the Italian winger could be on his way out of Anfield as early as the January transfer rifle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Here We Go podcast he said: “It’s been a strange start to the season for Chiesa, also because at the very beginning of the summer window, the plan was to leave, and then everything changed several times with Arne Slot and with the management.

“The desire of Federico Chiesa is to finish the season at Liverpool and then assess the situation in the summer. When Chiesa goes public and says ‘I want to stay here, I want to compete for my spot’, it’s the reality. Chiesa wants to continue with Liverpool.

“Then, obviously, he wants to play - he needs to play - otherwise in January I would not be surprised if Italian clubs return to the table and try again to get Chiesa from Liverpool. They might try.

“But at the moment, the desire of Liverpool and Chiesa is to continue together. I don’t think it’s going to be an easy move in January, but interest remains and we have to follow the game time in the next two months.”