Football fans will need to wait a little longer for their Premier League fix this weekend after the 12.30pm kick-off was scrapped.

Traditionally, fans have been able to enjoy an early fixture on TV most Saturdays, with a 12.30pm kick-off often beginning the Premier League action for the weekend.

However, eagle-eyed supporters will have noticed that this weekend is a little different. There is no early kick-off on Saturday, November 1, meaning that the first matches of game week 10 won’t kick off until 3pm. To add to this, the first glimpse fans at home will get of Premier League action won’t be until 5.30pm this evening due to the 3pm blackout.

This also means that fans have missed out on an early kick-off in back-to-back weeks. Last Saturday (October 25) was also missing a 12.30pm kick-off and supporters were forced to wait until 5.30pm to watch after Liverpool’s midweek Champions League fixture saw their match against Brentford moved to 8pm.

But why has the 12.30pm kick-off been scrapped today? Here’s everything you need to know about today’s Premier League schedule.

Liverpool's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa had originally been picked at today's 12.30pm kick-off. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Why is there no 12.30pm kick-off in the Premier League today?

Liverpool had originally been set to welcome Aston Villa to Anfield Stadium at 12.30pm when the fixtures were originally set months ago. However, other major events in the city means that the 12.30pm kick-off is unable to happen, with the match instead moved to 8pm on Saturday.

Thousands of people are set to descend on Liverpool on what is being dubbed ‘Super Saturday’.

The Rugby League Ashes match between England and Australia takes place at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium this afternoon, with rugby fans selling out the event. The match is set to kick-off at 2.30pm, which clashes with the 12.30pm, 3pm, and 5.30pm Premier League kick-off schedule.

Liverpool fans will need to wait a little longer today to watch their side in action. | Getty Images

Gladiators Live will also be taking place at M&S Bank Arena from 11.30am until 5.30pm, as well as a ‘River Of Light’ show along Liverpool’s waterfront will take place between 5pm to 10pm. As a result there is added pressure on city resources, including public transport. This is why Liverpool’s match against Aston Villa at Anfield has been moved and will no longer be taking place at 12.30pm.

Fans will still be able to tune into the Liverpool vs Aston Villa showdown, as the 8pm match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.