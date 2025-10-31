West Ham footballer Lucas Paqueta has been reprimanded by the FA over his spot-fixing allegations.

The Brazil international, 28, was cleared of four spot-fixing charges by an independent commission earlier this year, having been accused of deliberately picking up yellow cards during Premier League matches.

In September, the FA confirmed that it would not be appealing the ruling, and it was thought the matter had been settled.

But now, Paqueta has been sanctioned for breaches of FA regulations - which were found proven by the investigation.

According to the FA, the West Ham midfielder breached rule F3, which dictates that you cannot breach rule F2 during an investigation.

Rule F2 states that the person being investigated must be present to answer questions and provide information when requested, provide any documents that are asked of them and do so “upon reasonable notice”.

A statement from the governing body read: “An independent Regulatory Commission has sanctioned West Ham United FC’s Lucas Paqueta for two proven breaches of FA Rule F3.

“The player denied two charges of failing to comply with a requirement to answer questions and provide information to The FA’s investigation into breaches of the Rules. However, both breaches of FA Rule F3 were found proven following a hearing.

“The Regulatory Commission has imposed a reprimand and a warning as to future conduct on Lucas Paqueta.”

In response, a spokesperson for West Ham said: “West Ham United acknowledges the statement published by the Football Association today, confirming that Lucas Paqueta has received a warning as to his future conduct, following two proven breaches of FA rule F3, after he was cleared of misconduct charges made against him for alleged breaches of FA rule E5.

“West Ham United and Lucas Paqueta are pleased that this matter is now finally closed. The club will be making no further comment.”