Vitor Pereira’s position as Wolves manager is under threat.

The West Midlands side are currently 20th and last in the Premier League, having not won a single game all season.

With just two points and a goal difference of -12, they have become the whipping dogs of the league so far, and fans have laid the blame at the feet of manager Vitor Pereira.

After their most recent 3-2 defeat at the hands of Burnley, Pereira was seen having to be dragged away from fans at full-time after some were heard chanting, “you’re getting sacked in the morning” - although their premonition has not yet come to pass.

Speaking after the game, Pereira said: “We understand the frustration of the people and supporters but what I must say, if we fight united with them, we can win games and compete and achieve our targets - without them, it is impossible.

“If we win two or three games in a row, things will change.

“Two months ago they sang my name, because together with the work we did last season, we are competing in the Premier League and not Championship. Now they sing my name to sack me.

“We deserved the three points but it's football. I feel proud of my players because they showed in a very difficult moment, the mentality, the team spirit, the organisation to try until the last minute to win the game.”

Despite insisting that his position as manager is secure, speculation is rife that he could be replaced.

Now, bookmakers are taking bets on which gaffer could oust him from the Molineux Stadium.

Shane Orton, spokesperson for SportsCasting, said: “After a disastrous start to the season under Vítor Pereira, who has managed just two points from nine games and even clashed with supporters following the Burnley defeat, Wolves find themselves rock bottom of the table and in desperate need of stability and inspiration.

“The mood around Molineux has turned increasingly tense, and with results showing no sign of improvement, the hierarchy will be under pressure to act quickly.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently leads the next manager market at 5/1, and his calm approach could appeal to a board seeking to steady the ship. Kevin Muscat and Slaven Bilic are also prominent in the betting, while former England boss Gareth Southgate, Michael Carrick, and Ralph Hasenhuttl are among a wide range of names linked. With uncertainty surrounding Pereira’s future, attention is already turning to who could be next in the Molineux dugout.

“Gary O’Neil is another name under discussion, having previously guided Wolves through a full season in the Premier League, keeping them up, and starting the following campaign before being sacked.

“His prior experience at the club and knowledge of the squad make him a familiar figure, though it remains to be seen whether Wolves would bring him back or appoint someone new.”

Here are the full odds for the next Wolves manager:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 5/1

Kevin Muscat 7/1

Slaven Bilic 8/1

Gareth Southgate 9/1

Michael Carrick 10/1

Ralph Hasenhuttl 10/1

Gary O'Neil 11/1

Brendan Rodgers 12/1

Erik ten Hag 12/1

Roger Schmidt 12/1

Marco Silva 14/1

Roberto Mancini 14/1

Jesse Marsch 16/1

Julen Lopetegui 16/1

Lee Carsley 16/1

Marco Rose 16/1

Rob Edwards 16/1

Mark Robins 20/1

Russell Martin 20/1

Ruud Van Nistelrooy 20/1

Carlos Corberan 25/1

Kieran McKenna 25/1