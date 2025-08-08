Football supporters are being warned to watch out for scams when buying tickets for the new Premier League season.

According to Lloyds Bank, an eye-watering £2.5m has been lost to football ticket fraud in the past two years.

Lloyds says its customers reported more than 2,400 cases over the past two seasons, with losses exceeding £500,000.

Based on national estimates, that suggests at least 12,000 victims since the start of the 2023/24 season - with Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United fans being the most heavily targeted.

The government has joined forces with Lloyds through its Stop! Think Fraud campaign, run by the Home Office with backing from police, banks, tech firms, retailers and charities. The push aims to give fans the tools to spot scams before they happen.

Last season, 76 per cent of ticket fraud cases began on social media, highlighting the role of tech platforms in stopping fake sellers. Those aged 25–34 were the most common victims, making up 28 per cent of all cases.

Liz Ziegler, Lloyds’ fraud prevention director, said: “It’s easy to get swept up in the buzz of a new season – but scammers are banking on that excitement.

“With demand for tickets often outstripping supply, fraudsters know they can trick fans into paying for tickets that simply don’t exist.

“Social media is the main breeding ground for ticket scams and it’s time these firms cracked down on the fraudsters lurking on their platforms.

“The best way to avoid ticket scams is to buy directly from clubs or their official partners, and steer clear of deals that look too good to be true.”

Lord Hanson, minister for fraud, added: “Fraud is a ruthless crime that preys on our passions, our trust, and our excitement.

“As the nation gears up for the new football season, so too do fraudsters, waiting to take advantage of loyal fans searching for tickets.

“More than three quarters of football ticket scams last season started on social media, with what seem like genuine ‘first come first, served offers’ all too often designed to rip off desperate fans.

“None of us want to miss a big game, but that will feel ten times worse if you’ve also handed hundreds of pounds to a fraudster for a ticket you’ll never see.”