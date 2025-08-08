Manchester United star "agrees personal terms" with Premier League rivals after falling out with Ruben Amorim
The Argentina international’s relationship with manager Ruben Amorim has soured in the past 10 months, with criticism about the winger’s attitude on a handful of occasions.
Garnacho found himself on Man United’s “bomb squad” of players Amorim wanted to sell this summer, alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.
Since the January transfer window, Chelsea have been pining for the 21-year-old, who fits Enzo Maresca’s system of signing young players with bright futures.
Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on negotiations between club and player.
Posting on X, he said: “[I] understand Alejandro Garnacho has agreed every detail of personal terms with Chelsea.
“Deal done on player side, he only wants Chelsea as revealed here since July.
“Talks with Man United about fee will follow soon.”
Garnacho made 58 appearances in all competitions for Man United last season, bagging 11 goals and 10 assists in the process.
