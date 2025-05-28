Summer of Scams: UK music fans could face nine million scam attempts on social media

Summer of Scams

UK music fans could be hit by nine million scam attempts on social media in their search for gig tickets this summer (June-September), as it’s revealed almost a third (32%) would resort to using social media platforms to find last minute tickets for their favourite artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Oasis, new research from StubHub UK warns today.

The alarming forecast predicts nearly two in five fans (38%) could fall victim to fake ticket adverts on social media platforms such as Facebook Marketplace, WhatsApp, and other unverified selling platforms in the UK this summer – a potential surge by over a quarter (27%) compared to last year.

Gen Z are set to be hit the hardest as the largest audience likely to be in attendance at these events, along with being the most prolific social media users, set to lose an estimated total of £685.9M according to StubHub UK. Almost half (47%) revealed that social media scammers previously duped them via direct messages on Facebook Marketplace, Instagram, TikTok, and WhatsApp.

A quarter (25%) of those that were scammed admitted they didn’t check the seller’s identity before transferring them the money. Almost a third (31%) also revealed they saw ticket listings on social media, but in the end chose not to go through with purchasing a ticket. What’s more, over two in ten (21%) of Gen Z also revealed they would rather risk it in a desperate bid to see their favourite act, rather than miss out on a must-see concert.

In light of these findings, ticket resale platform StubHub UK is urging fans to look for tickets on regulated and recognised resale platforms this summer, where tickets come with consumer protections against fraud, secure transactions and money back guarantees. It has provided top tips to help fans stay safe when buying tickets, and warns against buying on social media or from people outside the venue, as these purchases leave fans vulnerable to scams.

It’s not just younger gig goers vulnerable to fraud. Indeed the number of “fake approaches”, adverts, and messages Brits are receiving for social media ticket scams is on the rise across all age groups, now up to eight times on average per person, with nearly a third (29%) saying they’ve seen an increase in suspicious adverts on social media since last year.

While London sees high volumes, scammers are increasingly targeting fans in Leeds, Birmingham and Manchester, which are now the scamming hotspots outside the capital. This will likely spike ahead of major tours such as Oasis, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey and Olivia Rodrigo.

Regional Hot Spots for Ticket Scams

Leeds London Birmingham Manchester Brighton Newcastle Cardiff Glasgow Bristol Belfast

Bob Kupbens, CEO of StubHub International said: "We’re set for an outstanding line-up of live music this summer, but we know that a dangerous shadow trend comes with that: the rise of fake tickets on social media. Intense fan excitement and dedication unfortunately creates fertile ground for scammers who use exploitative methods to sell fraudulent tickets in places without the required consumer protections.

If you’re looking for a last minute gig ticket this summer, there are safe and secure spaces where you can buy with confidence. Regulated resale platforms like StubHub UK exist for this reason - to keep you protected from fraud when buying resale tickets, with money-back guarantees in case anything goes wrong. At StubHub UK, we are completely focused on fan protection and that’s why fans trust us time and again for tickets to unforgettable shows.”

StubHub UK Top Tips to Avoid Summer Scammers:

Buy from a trusted marketplace Always use well-established marketplaces which offer secure transactions and good customer ratings on independent review platforms like Trustpilot. Check for buyer protections Ensure the platform offers guarantees against fraud, non-delivery, or cancellation - like StubHub UK’s FanProtect™ guarantee. Make sure you can get help if you need it Look for customer support that has a human at the end of the phone, so you are supported if you have any questions or concerns. Pay securely Always use a credit or debit card for additional fraud protection. Avoid bank transfers or cash payments, which offer little recourse in case of scams. Verify ticket information Check that the event details, seat locations, and ticket types match what is advertised on official event pages. Avoid listings with vague information. Be wary of prices that seem too good to be true! If a deal looks too cheap compared to market prices, it may not be legitimate.

Remember, don’t risk it! Avoid purchasing tickets from social media sites such as Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp where your transactions are not protected and you are more vulnerable to scams. With StubHub UK’s FanProtect™ guarantee, every ticket is guaranteed valid or customers receive a replacement ticket of equal or better value, or their money back. By being smart, staying safe, you can focus on what really matters—enjoying the event!

For more information, visit StubHub.co.uk.