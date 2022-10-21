The latest FPL tips and tricks ahead of Gameweek 13

After a rather dull midweek that saw only one team score in all seven matches, the Premier League returns again for another round of fixtures this weekend. Arsenal currently sit four points clear at the top of the table after Man City fell to defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Reds get us underway tomorrow lunchtime as they take on Nottingham Forest where they will be confident of a win after finding some form. Manchester United are set for another battle with a ‘Big Six’ club as they face Chelsea in the late-kick off, while Man City and Arsenal will continue to battle it out at the top as they face Brighton and Southampton respectively.

With the two title challengers absent from the midweek matches after their clash was postponed, many Fantasy Premier League players had to use their ‘free hit’ card to avoid losing out on points.

Now that we have a full round of fixtures coming up, we take a look at the latest FPL tips...

Captain

Mo Salah

Advertisement

Mohamed Salah was a regular captain for most FPL players last season as he netted 46 goal contributions in 35 matches. However, he has been left out of many in recent months after enduring a poor start to the new campaign.

With five goals in his last five matches in all competitions, the Egyptian looks to be returning to his best and so it is perhaps time to give him another shot in your FPL. Nottingham Forest have conceded the second-highest amount of goals this season (23) and their sloppy defence won’t be any match for an in-form Salah.

Transfers in

Darwin Nunez

Like Salah, Nunez is another Liverpool player that looks to have found his feet in recent games. The striker had a difficult start to his career on Merseyside, but he has proven to be a real handful to opposing defences and three goals in his last four matches is a promising tally. If Nunez can carry on the way he has been over the past few weeks then he will have an enjoyable afternoon at the City Ground.

Advertisement

Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier is a bit of a risky inclusion given that Newcastle are playing Tottenham, however I always back a player to put on a good performance against their old team. The defender has impressed for the Magpies this season and they are also in some terrific form, while Spurs head into the match off the back of a defeat to Man United.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Newcastle get a result against the London club, with Trippier playing his part. A win could take them up to fourth in the table.

Transfers out

Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard has been brilliant for the most part this season and may have gone into many people’s FPL team after his superb hat-trick against Liverpool, however now may be the time to take him out. The Belgian has five goals this season, however Brighton are without a win in their last four matches and could well endure a difficult afternoon against Man City this weekend.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo

If you had added Ronaldo to your FPL after his short run of starts for Man United, it is looking like his spell in the team has very quickly come to an end after he stormed out of Old Trafford before full-time during their win over Spurs. It was later revealed that he had refused to be substituted on and will now not be available for their trip to Stamford Bridge.