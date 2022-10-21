Steven Gerrard has been sacked as manager of Aston Villa 11 games into the 2022/23 Premier League season

Steven Gerrard has been sacked as manager of Aston Villa after a poor start to the Premier League campaign.

Gerrard leaves Villa narrowly above the relegation places in 17th position, having collected only nine points from the opening 11 games.

Aston Villa are now hunting for a new manager to turn their season around. Here we take a look at some of the most likely contenders.

Steven Gerrard has been sacked as manager of Aston Villa (Getty Images)

Why did Steven Gerrard get sacked?

Steven Gerrard’s first taste of Premier League management has not gone to plan and he was sacked from Aston Villa on Thursday 20 October - just 22 days short of his appointment 12 months ago.

Advertisement

The Liverpool legend arrived at Villa Park with a great degree of optimism having enjoyed success in the Scottish Premier League with Glasgow giants Rangers.

Gerrard enjoyed a strong start to life as Villa manager and won four of his first six games in charge after replacing Dean Smith. However, his first campaign with the club ended poorly and the Villains finished the 2021-22 season in 14th position.

Heading into this season Gerrard was given a strong budget to improve his team and brought in big name signings such as Brazilian internationals Diego Carlos and Philippe Coutinho, as well as the highly promising French midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Here are all the favourites to succeed Gerrard at Villa Park (Mark Hall - National World)

Following the summer transfer window, the Aston Villa fanbase and board were hoping for a European push this season, but Villa have struggled to find form this season and have only managed to record two victories from their opening 11 games.

Gerrard’s final game as Aston Villa manager was a disappointing 3-0 defeat against newly-promoted Fulham. The game saw many sections of the Villa fan base call for him to be sacked.

Advertisement

After the game Gerrard conceded that he was under pressure but claimed that he was willing to fight on. He said: “inconsistency has cost us, that’s the position we find ourselves in. I took the team over in a very similar situation. We’ve tried to recruit to get ourselves out of this situation. I’m a fighter - it’s in my DNA. I’ll continue to fight unless I’m told differently.”

Despite his plea to fight on, the Aston Villa board announced that they had parted company with Gerrard just hours after the defeat against Fulham.

Who is the favourite to replace Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa manager?

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has previously managed in the Premier League with Tottenham and Southampton (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Gerrard as manager of Aston Villa. The Argentinian manager has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and seems to be a very viable option according to many sections of the Villa fan base.

The 50-year old has enjoyed a successful career in the Premier League. In his first full season at Southampton in 2013-2014 he led them to their highest league position in ten years and also recorded their highest points tally since the Premier League began. Following his success with Southampton he was later appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager. During his time in North London he led Spurs to their highest ever Premier League position on two occasions, whilst also leading the club to a first ever Champions League final, where they would eventually finish runners-up.

The Argentinian is currently the 7/4 favourite to succeed Gerrard.

Michael Beale

Michael Beale has enjoyed a great start to the season with QPR (Getty images)

Unlike Mauricio Pocettino, the second favourite for the job, Michael Beale has never managed in the Premier League. However, the 42-year old manager is a familiar face to many of the players at Villa park having previously worked as assistant manager to Steven Gerrard during the 2021-2022 campaign.

Advertisement

Beale played a key role in the success of Rangers where he acted as assistant manager to Gerrard. He has also built up an array of coaching experience with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Sao Paulo.

The 42-year-old took his first steps into management with QPR at the start of this season and has flourished in his first full time managerial role. At the time of writing QPR are currently top of the Championship table and have won eight of their opening 15 games under Beale.

Beale recently turned down an approach to join Wolverhampton Wanderers and stated it was his interest to continue with his project at Loftus Road.

Beale is second favourite for the job with odds of 11/4.

Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank is currently the manager of Brentford (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has established himself as one of the rising stars in the Premier League, and has enjoyed great success in his time at Brentford so far.

The Danish manager joined Brentford in 2018 and led the Bees to the top tier for the first time since 1935. In his first season in the Premier League many experts were tipping Brentford for relegation but, instead the 49-year old led the Bees to a 13th place finish.

Thomas Frank is 4/1 odds to take the reigns at Villa Park.

Here are the top ten favourites to replace Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa according to SkyBet. (Odds correct as of 21 October 2022)