Here are the dates for the most important fixtures at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is set to be a landmark event in football history, featuring an expanded format with 32 teams competing across 12 venues in the United States from June 14th to July 13th 2025. This tournament promises a quality month of football ahead of the return of the domestic game, showcasing some top clubs from around the globe.

FIFA Club WC Tournament Overview

For the first time, the Club World Cup will adopt a structure similar to the FIFA World Cup, with 32 teams divided into eight groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages, culminating in the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on 13 July 2025.

Key Fixtures and Start Times

Below is a selection of notable group stage fixtures featuring prominent clubs, along with their dates, venues, and local start times:

Group A

Palmeiras vs. Porto

Date: 15 June 2025​

15 June 2025​ Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Kick-off: 18:00 EDT

Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly

Date: 19 June 2025​

19 June 2025​ Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ​

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ​ Kick-off: 12:00 EDT​

Porto vs. Al Ahly

Date: 23 June 2025​

23 June 2025​ Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ​

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ​ Kick-off: 21:00 EDT​

Group B

Date: 19 June 2025​

19 June 2025​ Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA​

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA​ Kick-off: 18:00 PDT​

Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo

Date: 23 June 2025​

23 June 2025​ Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA​

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA​ Kick-off: 12:00 PDT​

Group C

Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City

Date: 16 June 2025​

16 June 2025​ Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC​

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC​ Kick-off: 19:00 EDT​

Benfica vs. Bayern Munich

Date: 24 June 2025​

24 June 2025​ Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC​

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC​ Kick-off: 19:00 EDT​

Group G

Manchester City vs. Wydad AC

Date: 18 June 2025​

18 June 2025​ Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA​

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA​ Kick-off: 20:00 EDT​

Juventus vs. Manchester City

Date: 26 June 2025​

26 June 2025​ Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL​

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL​ Kick-off: 20:00 EDT​

Group H

Real Madrid vs. Pachuca

Date: 22 June 2025​

22 June 2025​ Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC​

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC​ Kick-off: 19:00 EDT​

Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal

Date: 28 June 2025​

28 June 2025​ Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ​

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ​ Kick-off: 15:00 EDT​

Please note that match dates and times are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, refer to FIFA's official communications.

Broadcast and Viewing

Football enthusiasts worldwide can look forward to comprehensive coverage of the tournament. In the UK, matches are expected to be broadcast across major sports networks, with streaming options available for online viewers. Specific broadcast details will be announced closer to the tournament dates.