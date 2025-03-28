FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Dates: Every fixture and start time
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is set to be a landmark event in football history, featuring an expanded format with 32 teams competing across 12 venues in the United States from June 14th to July 13th 2025. This tournament promises a quality month of football ahead of the return of the domestic game, showcasing some top clubs from around the globe.
FIFA Club WC Tournament Overview
For the first time, the Club World Cup will adopt a structure similar to the FIFA World Cup, with 32 teams divided into eight groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages, culminating in the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on 13 July 2025.
Key Fixtures and Start Times
Below is a selection of notable group stage fixtures featuring prominent clubs, along with their dates, venues, and local start times:
Group A
Palmeiras vs. Porto
- Date: 15 June 2025
- Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- Kick-off: 18:00 EDT
Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly
- Date: 19 June 2025
- Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- Kick-off: 12:00 EDT
Porto vs. Al Ahly
- Date: 23 June 2025
- Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- Kick-off: 21:00 EDT
Group B
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Botafogo
- Date: 19 June 2025
- Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA
- Kick-off: 18:00 PDT
Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo
- Date: 23 June 2025
- Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA
- Kick-off: 12:00 PDT
Group C
Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City
- Date: 16 June 2025
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
- Kick-off: 19:00 EDT
Benfica vs. Bayern Munich
- Date: 24 June 2025
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
- Kick-off: 19:00 EDT
Group G
Manchester City vs. Wydad AC
- Date: 18 June 2025
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
- Kick-off: 20:00 EDT
Juventus vs. Manchester City
- Date: 26 June 2025
- Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
- Kick-off: 20:00 EDT
Group H
Real Madrid vs. Pachuca
- Date: 22 June 2025
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
- Kick-off: 19:00 EDT
Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal
- Date: 28 June 2025
- Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- Kick-off: 15:00 EDT
Please note that match dates and times are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, refer to FIFA's official communications.
Broadcast and Viewing
Football enthusiasts worldwide can look forward to comprehensive coverage of the tournament. In the UK, matches are expected to be broadcast across major sports networks, with streaming options available for online viewers. Specific broadcast details will be announced closer to the tournament dates.
