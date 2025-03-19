Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract at the end of this season. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool fans were concerned when they saw one of their star players speaking to PSG executives after their Champions League loss.

Anfield captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract at the end of the season, and although there was plenty of speculation during the January transfer window, all talk of the Dutchman signing a new contract has gone quiet.

Earlier this month, after Liverpool were surprisingly dumped out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). After the game, footage leaked on social media of van Dijk speaking to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Luis Campos.

Initially, it was suspected that the Dutch defender was speaking to the pair about a potential move to the Ligue 1 club. It comes after van Dijk previously told the Athletic he had “no idea” what was going on with regards to a new Liverpool contract.

Now, French journalist Julien Laurens has spilled the beans on what was said in the Anfield tunnel. Laurens works for the likes of ESPN, BT Sport and RMC Sport, and is a highly-respected reporter.

He said: “There is nothing between PSG and Virgil Van Dijk. No talks, no negotiations, no 100m signing on fee offer. Nothing.

“Virgil had a chat with Luis Campos and Nasser Al-Khelaifi after the Champions League second leg and it wasn’t about his future, but about the two games they played.”

PSG are also reportedly “not interested” in signing the 34-year-old, despite him still being one of the best defenders in world football.

Speaking to the Athletic, van Dijk said: “I have no idea. It is not on hold, nothing is on hold. I keep saying the same thing. There are 10 games to go and that is my full focus.

“If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it. At the moment, I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”